Mexico 2-0 South Africa: Red cards dominate World Cup opener as Cesar Montes creates selection headache

By Ben Sully | 11 Jun 2026 22:48

Co-hosts Mexico started their 2026 World Cup campaign with a comfortable 2-0 victory over nine-man South Africa at the iconic Estadio Azteca.

After crashing out in the group stage in 2022, Mexico have already settled any nerves with a dominant display in a World Cup opener that produced three cards.

One of those went to Mexico captain Cesar Montes, who was punished for a rash challenge in the closing stages of the contest.

Javier Aguirre will be frustrated with the late dismissal due to the fact it leaves him without his skipper for Mexico's second group game.

Mexico 2-0 South Africa: What just happened?

The opening match of the 2026 World Cup produced a repeat of the first contest from the 2010 edition, when South Africa played out a 1-1 draw in their home tournament.

However, this clash lacked the competitiveness from that meeting in Johannesburg, as South Africa struggled to create any real clear-cut chances in a one-sided contest.

To make matters worse, Bafana Bafana were the architects of their own downfall when Yaya Sithole lost possession on the edge of the box from Ronwen Williams's straight pass.

Quinones duly punished the South African midfielder, whose World Cup dream turned to a nightmare when he was dismissed for making a last-man foul in the opening stages of the second period.

As it proved, Wilton Sampaio would brandish his red card to a couple more players, but not after Raul Jimenez doubled Mexico's advantage just before the hydration break.

Mexico-South Africa: The big talking point

Montes was the third individual to be given his marching orders, receiving a straight red in stoppage time and not long after Themba Zwane was sent off for throwing an arm into the face of Roberto Alvarado.

The Mexico skipper made a cynical foul to bring an abrupt end to Khuliso Madau's marauding run just outside the box.

The initial expectation was that Montes would receive a yellow card, and in a previous era he would have done.

However, the referee took umbrage with the fact Montes made no attempt to play the ball as he stepped across the South African wing-back with the only intention to bring him down, especially as it stopped the potential to square the ball for a goal-scoring opportunity.

Montes red card: The bigger picture

Montes's third red card in international football had no impact on the outcome of a comfortable win for the co-hosts.

However, it does present Aguirre with a selection headache ahead of the next game against South Korea on June 18.

Not only do Mexico lose a key defender for that contest, but they also lose Montes's leadership skills as the captain when Edson Alvarez is not on the pitch.