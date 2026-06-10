Team News: Mexico vs. South Africa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

Co-hosts Mexico kick-start the 2026 World Cup with an opening Group A fixture against South Africa at Mexico City Stadium on Thursday night.
The two nations meet for the first time since playing out a 1-1 draw in the opening game at the 2010 World Cup in Johannesburg, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.
MEXICO vs. SOUTH AFRICA
MEXICO
Out: None
Doubtful: Santiago Gimenez (unspecified)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ochoa; Sanchez, Montes, Alvarez, Gallardo; Gutierrez, Fidalgo, Pineda; Alvarado, Jimenez, Quinones
SOUTH AFRICA
Out: None
Doubtful: Aubrey Modiba (hamstring)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Williams; Mudau, Mbokazi, Okon, Modiba; Mbatha, Sithole, Mokoena; Appollis, Foster, Moremi