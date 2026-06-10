Team News: Mexico vs. South Africa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Oliver Thomas | 10 Jun 2026 20:00

Co-hosts Mexico kick-start the 2026 World Cup with an opening Group A fixture against South Africa at Mexico City Stadium on Thursday night.

The two nations meet for the first time since playing out a 1-1 draw in the opening game at the 2010 World Cup in Johannesburg, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

MEXICO

Out: None

Doubtful: Santiago Gimenez (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ochoa; Sanchez, Montes, Alvarez, Gallardo; Gutierrez, Fidalgo, Pineda; Alvarado, Jimenez, Quinones

SOUTH AFRICA

Out: None

Doubtful: Aubrey Modiba (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Williams; Mudau, Mbokazi, Okon, Modiba; Mbatha, Sithole, Mokoena; Appollis, Foster, Moremi