World Cup Gameweek 1
Mexico
Jun 11, 2026 8.00pm
Mexico City Stadium
South Africa

Team News: Mexico vs. South Africa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By |

Mexico vs. South Africa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / Zuma

Co-hosts Mexico kick-start the 2026 World Cup with an opening Group A fixture against South Africa at Mexico City Stadium on Thursday night.

The two nations meet for the first time since playing out a 1-1 draw in the opening game at the 2010 World Cup in Johannesburg, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

MEXICO vs. SOUTH AFRICA

 

MEXICO

Out: None

Doubtful: Santiago Gimenez (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ochoa; Sanchez, Montes, Alvarez, Gallardo; Gutierrez, Fidalgo, Pineda; Alvarado, Jimenez, Quinones

SOUTH AFRICA

Out: None

Doubtful: Aubrey Modiba (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Williams; Mudau, Mbokazi, Okon, Modiba; Mbatha, Sithole, Mokoena; Appollis, Foster, Moremi

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Mexico related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe