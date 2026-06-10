Mexico vs. South Africa: Raul Jimenez chases history as El Tri forward line looks to dismantle Bafana Bafana

By Seye Omidiora | 10 Jun 2026 16:11

Mexico will launch the 2026 World Cup at Estadio Azteca on Thursday, with South Africa standing between the co-hosts and an ideal start on home soil.

There is rich symmetry to the occasion, 16 years on from the 1-1 draw that opened the 2010 tournament, when Rafael Marquez responded to Siphiwe Tshabalala’s memorable strike in Johannesburg.

This time, the spotlight falls far more sharply on El Tri, who have the weight of expectation, a sell-out crowd and a chance to turn the page after the group-stage disappointment of Qatar 2022.

Javier Aguirre’s well-drilled side arrive with renewed momentum, having followed draws against Portugal and Belgium with victories over Ghana, Australia and Serbia, the latter thrashed 5-1 in an emphatic statement of intent.

Mexico’s pedigree in World Cup curtain-raisers also offers encouragement, with the hosts unbeaten in their last seven opening matches at the finals since 1994.

South Africa, by contrast, return to the global stage for the first time since hosting the competition in 2010 and do so with questions to answer after a modest run of recent friendly results.

Bafana Bafana should not be dismissed entirely, because Hugo Broos has forged a disciplined side capable of frustrating opponents, and they will sense opportunity if Mexico allow nerves to creep in.

Even so, the broader narrative belongs to the hosts, with Mexico’s established leaders, emerging talent and attacking weapons all expected to shape the tone of a tournament they are desperate to begin in style.

Here, Sports Mole highlights a selection of El Tri players who could swing Thursday’s contest in the co-host nation’s favour.

© Iconsport / Zuma

Guillermo Ochoa heads into this tournament chasing a place in football history, with the veteran goalkeeper included in Mexico’s 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup.

That alone sharpens the significance of his presence before a ball has been kicked, because few players have remained relevant to El Tri across so many eras.

Best known globally for those breathtaking World Cup displays, especially in Brazil in 2014, Ochoa remains a symbol of defiance and composure when the stakes are at their highest.

The veteran's big-match temperament and a near-mythical reputation on this stage still make him an imposing figure, even at 40.

There may be genuine competition for the starting role, as Raul Rangel is favoured to start, but experience of this magnitude cannot be dismissed lightly when a host nation is opening the biggest tournament in world football.

If selected, the occasion itself could bring the best out of a goalkeeper who has made a career of rising when the world is watching.

© Imago / Straffon Images

Edson Alvarez remains one of the clearest embodiments of Mexico’s competitive edge, bringing bite, authority and leadership into the heart of the side.

Career progress from Club America to Europe underlines the breadth of his development, but the essence of his game has never changed: winning duels, protecting defenders and imposing himself physically on contests that threaten to become untidy.

There is a rawness to Alvarez’s football that Mexico often need, especially in matches where atmosphere and expectation can distort decision-making.

Rather than shrink from that chaos, the midfielder tends to thrive in it.

Leadership is another significant part of his value, because there is a visible sense of responsibility in the way he attacks challenges and organises those around him.

South Africa may attempt to disrupt Mexico’s fluency with discipline and compactness, but Alvarez is exactly the sort of player capable of dragging the contest onto terms that suit the hosts.

Cesar Montes

© Imago

Cesar Montes offers the kind of calm authority every tournament side craves, particularly one beginning its campaign amid huge public expectation.

The towering centre-back brings a reassuring blend of aerial dominance, positional awareness and composure in possession that should be vital against a South African side likely to test El Tri on transitions and set pieces.

There is steel in the way he defends his area and intelligence in how he reads the game, making him one of Mexico’s most dependable figures at both ends of the pitch.

Set-piece threat only adds to his value, with height and timing giving him the capacity to swing momentum in either box.

While flashier names may command the headlines, tournament runs are often sustained by defenders who bring order and certainty.

In that respect, Montes feels indispensable to El Tri's hopes of making a convincing start.

Erik Lira

© Imago / Agencia-MexSport

Erik Lira may not command the same attention as Mexico’s headline names, but there is a strong case for viewing him as one of the side’s most tactically important players.

With Lira's inclusion in Aguirre's squad, the midfielder is trusted to provide structure rather than spectacle.

Discipline is the foundation of his game, whether screening the back line, closing passing lanes or recycling possession under pressure.

Given that Thursday's match may become emotionally charged, Lira's sense of order could become all the more valuable.

There is an understated intelligence to his football, with positioning and anticipation often doing the work that others attempt through athletic recovery.

South Africa’s best hope may lie in frustrating El Tri and forcing errors in central areas, but Lira is the kind of player who can prevent that uncertainty from spreading.

Gilberto Mora

© Imago

Gilberto Mora arrives at this World Cup carrying the intrigue that always surrounds a gifted young talent, but there is already enough substance to suggest the excitement is justified.

The 19-year-old's appeal lies not merely in promise, but in the composure and technical assurance with which he already approaches senior football.

Comfortable receiving possession in tight spaces and eager to move the game forward, the youngster plays with a confidence that can unsettle more experienced opponents.

That quality is especially striking given the weight of external attention around him, with expectation rising rapidly as his profile grows.

Yet, there is little sense of a player overwhelmed by the occasion.

For Mexico, Mora represents more than a bright prospect on the bench or in reserve.

© Imago

Undoubtedly the emotional centre of Mexico’s attack heading into the tournament, Raul Jimenez carries both the burden and privilege of leading the line on home soil.

The stakes around him are sharpened by a striking milestone, as one more international goal would move him level with Jared Borgetti on 46 for Mexico.

That statistical landmark adds extra weight to a player whose story already carries unusual depth, shaped by the skull fracture in 2020 that threatened far more than his career.

Since returning, Jimenez has been judged in different ways, at times praised for resilience and link-up intelligence and at times criticised for not delivering enough in front of goal.

Such tension only heightens the sense that this World Cup could become a defining chapter.

In a side with several dangerous forwards, Mexico still seem to look towards Jimenez when authority, composure and a decisive contribution are needed most.

If El Tri are to open with conviction, their senior striker may have to provide the first statement.

© Imago

Having finished as the top scorer in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League with 33 goals in 31 appearances for Al-Qadsiah, Julian Quinones heads into the World Cup with the sort of club form that immediately demands attention.

Quinones offers a different kind of menace to many modern forwards, blending power, aggression and a relentless appetite for attacking space.

There is very little subtlety in the best sense, as defenders know what is coming and still often struggle to stop it.

Against a South Africa side likely to defend deep for periods, Quinones could be crucial in turning pressure into penetration.

© Imago

Santiago Gimenez's reputation is built on movement, penalty-box instinct and a natural eye for goal.

The Milan forward brings pedigree and expectation in equal measure, even if his recent club campaign was not without difficulty.

There is a poacher’s logic to much of his play, with an understanding of where danger will emerge before others recognise it themselves.

That makes him particularly useful in tournament football, where tight matches can turn on one loose touch or one clever movement across a defender.

Given the pressure on them to thrive, Mexico will hope this stage draws out the most clinical version of him.

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for Mexico vs. South Africa: