2026 World Cup: Ranking of the best third-placed teams at this summer's tournament

The 2026 World Cup officially got underway on Thursday, and it proved to be a winning start for tournament co-hosts Mexico, who recorded a 2-0 victory over South Africa.
The top two teams in each group this summer will advance to the knockout round, while the top eight third-placed teams will also progress.
Here, Sports Mole keeps a track of the best third-placed teams at the World Cup.
1. Czech Republic (Group A)
2. Third place Group B
3. Third place Group C
4. Third place Group D
5. Third place Group E
6. Third place Group F
7. Third place Group G
8. Third place Group H
9. Third place Group I
10. Third place Group J
11. Third place Group K
12. Third place Group L