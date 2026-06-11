2026 World Cup: Ranking of the best third-placed teams at this summer's tournament

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Ranking of the best third-placed teams at the World Cup
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The 2026 World Cup officially got underway on Thursday, and it proved to be a winning start for tournament co-hosts Mexico, who recorded a 2-0 victory over South Africa.

The top two teams in each group this summer will advance to the knockout round, while the top eight third-placed teams will also progress.

Here, Sports Mole keeps a track of the best third-placed teams at the World Cup.

Ranking of third-placed teams at 2026 World Cup

1. Czech Republic (Group A)

2. Third place Group B

3. Third place Group C

4. Third place Group D

5. Third place Group E

6. Third place Group F

7. Third place Group G

8. Third place Group H

9. Third place Group I

10. Third place Group J

11. Third place Group K

12. Third place Group L

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