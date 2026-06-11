2026 World Cup: Ranking of the best third-placed teams at this summer's tournament

By Matt Law | 11 Jun 2026 22:10 , Last updated: 11 Jun 2026 22:11

The 2026 World Cup officially got underway on Thursday, and it proved to be a winning start for tournament co-hosts Mexico, who recorded a 2-0 victory over South Africa.

The top two teams in each group this summer will advance to the knockout round, while the top eight third-placed teams will also progress.

Here, Sports Mole keeps a track of the best third-placed teams at the World Cup.