Chelsea transfer news: BlueCo eyeing Thomas Frank for Strasbourg in major shake-up

By Axel Clody | 29 Jun 2026 06:24

Strasbourg are looking for a manager for next season to replace Gary O'Neil, who has decided to leave for the Premier League just like his predecessor.

Since BlueCo arrived in Alsace, the French club has been able to field a squad packed with young players loaned out by Chelsea. Strasbourg therefore have a real advantage over their domestic rivals, but the major drawback is instability.

The good players do not stay at Strasbourg and go on to fuel Chelsea's ranks, as do the managers.

A case in point is Liam Rosenior, who left Strasbourg in January 2026 to take charge of Chelsea. Before his successor, Gary O'Neil, also took the decision to leave Ligue 1, in his case to take charge of newly-promoted Premier League side Ipswich Town.

Will Strasbourg get another Premier League manager?

© Imago / PsnewZ

L'Equipe recently dropped a hint about the successor to the 43-year-old Englishman, revealing that Strasbourg had contacted managers abroad and were not ruling out tapping into the Premier League once again.

According to revelations from Mohamed Toubache-Ter on his X account, BlueCo are considering sending Thomas Frank to take charge of last season's eighth-placed Ligue 1 side.

The 52-year-old Dane endured a very difficult spell at Tottenham, between July 2025 and February 2026, and has not taken charge of a side since.

The manager had impressed at Brentford, between 2018 and 2025, but, just like Graham Potter when moving from Brighton to Chelsea, he was unable to recreate the magic at a bigger club, which was ultimately saved from relegation by Roberto De Zerbi. Could Thomas Frank get his career back on track in Ligue 1, at Strasbourg?

Thomas Frank, a quick stop at Strasbourg before moving on?

© Imago / Focus Images

For the record, the Dane was one of five managers we put forward as potential candidates for Strasbourg, when the time came to think about Gary O'Neil's successor.

But can the French club really back a manager of his standing, after the last two relatively disappointing experiences, particularly due to their abrupt endings?

Cut out for the Premier League, Thomas Frank could only accept the Strasbourg challenge to put himself back in the shop window, within the BlueCo system. It is not unreasonable to think that Xabi Alonso could quickly fail to survive his Chelsea spell, and the Dane, if he were to perform well in France, would then be ideally placed to replace the Spaniard.

In short, would Strasbourg not be better off backing a manager more suited to their size? Until the answer becomes clear, Strasbourg are still searching for their next manager.