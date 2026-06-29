Jurgen Klopp explains what Liverpool need for long-term success under Andoni Iraola

By Seye Omidiora | 29 Jun 2026 04:07 , Last updated: 29 Jun 2026 04:22

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that a long-term successful partnership between the club and the new head coach Andoni Iraola requires some good fortune.

Iraola replaced 2024-25 Premier League-winning manager Arne Slot after last year's disastrous title defence, even though the Reds managed to end in the Champions League positions.

The German acknowledged that while Iraola and Slot are both great coaches, everything must click perfectly for sustainable results.

"So I think nobody was very happy with the season," Klopp told ESPN. "That was obvious, but they still qualified for the Champions League and that's a great success.

"So now you can go again and have a new manager and Andoni Iraola who is a great coach as well, like Arne Slot is, but it has to click. It has to work together for a long time and for that and you need luck.

"I don't know what exactly went on, but so the last season is now passed as well and now they can look into the future."

The German enjoyed a highly successful nine-year tenure on Merseyside, securing both the Champions League and a previously elusive Premier League crown in 2020 before his departure in 2024.

Klopp reflects on blossomed Salah relationship

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The German also opened up regarding his relationship with Mohamed Salah following the forward's Anfield departure.

Despite a high-profile touchline disagreement at West Ham in 2024, Klopp revealed that the pair have remained close friends since their professional dynamic ended.

"We are friends now," Klopp said. "So how I saw it with my players, I always said it, I want to be the friend of my players. I cannot be their best friend.

"While you're working together, players sometimes think I'm not even their friend because I have to make some decisions they don't like. But the good thing is it's all past ... The strongest thing in life is good memories.

"They are stronger than pretty much anything else. And right now we share them and so we are friends and now he's at the World Cup."

The prolific Egypt international scored over 300 goals during his glittering spell on Merseyside before leaving the club this summer.

Klopp described the attacker as an exceptional professional who consistently pushed the entire squad to reach the next level.

How are Liverpool trying to replace Salah?

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While finding a Salah successor will not be an easy task, the Reds have been active in the transfer market.

Victor Munoz has already joined the Anfield giants from Osasuna in a £34.5m deal, and the Merseyside club are not showing signs of slowing down.

Although they suffered a Yan Diomande setback on Sunday, with the RB Leipzig winger said to prefer Paris Saint-Germain, they have reportedly swiftly moved on to other targets.

Headlining the Reds' rumoured shortlist is PSG and France winger Bradley Barcola, who is said to be keen on a switch this summer.

However, it remains to be seen if both clubs agree on a fee, especially if other clubs show interest in the wide attacker, who was hitherto linked with Arsenal.