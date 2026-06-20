Netherlands 5-1 Sweden: Gakpo joins exclusive group as Liverpool forward makes statement after Victor Munoz signing

By Ben Sully | 20 Jun 2026 20:06 , Last updated: 20 Jun 2026 20:11

Cody Gakpo sent a reminder to Liverpool about his attacking talent with a brace in the Netherlands' 5-1 demolition of Sweden.

Gakpo's position at Liverpool has been put under threat following the news that Spain international Victor Munoz will join the club this summer.

However, Gakpo sent a message to new Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola with a strong performance in Houston, netting a brace to help fire his country to their first win of the 2026 World Cup.

Netherlands 5-1 Sweden: What just happened?

The Netherlands would have been underwhelmed with their 2-2 draw against Japan on matchday one, but any negatives from that result were soon forgotten as they outclassed Sweden at the Houston Stadium.

Sunderland's Brian Brobbey starred in the first period, netting a brace inside the opening 17 minutes as he produced an all-round striker's performance, using his strength to disrupt the Swedish backline and his nous to bring his teammates into play.

Gakpo then took over the spotlight in the second period, tapping in from Denzel Dumfries's low ball before driving a near-post shot past Kristoffer Nordfeldt to join Brobbey in registering a brace.

An Anthony Elanga effort could not dampen the Netherlands' celebratory mood, especially as Crysencio Summerville restored the sizeable four-goal lead in the closing stages of the contest.

Netherlands 5-1 Sweden: The big talking point

Gakpo endured a difficult 2025-26 campaign with Liverpool, mustering nine goals and six assists in 52 competitive appearances.

But he reminded his club in this performance that he still possesses the talent and mentality to perform on the grandest of stages.

Iraola would have certainly taken note of Gakpo's second goal, which saw him neatly chop inside onto his favoured right foot and produce an accurate finish with pace.

Gakpo gives Liverpool food for thought after Munoz signing: The bigger picture

Liverpool's decision to recruit Victor Munoz has undoubtedly cast doubt over Gakpo's future at the club.

However, this display suggests Gakpo is more than capable of holding off Munoz's challenge for the left-wing spot.

There is also the possibility that a confident Gakpo could thrive in Iraola's high-intensity, attacking system.

That said, Liverpool may also view a display like this as a great opportunity to command a bigger fee if clubs show interest in Gakpo this summer.

Key stat

The Reds forward joined an exclusive club with his performance for Ronald Koeman's charges, becoming just the fourth Dutch player to score multiple goals at two different men's World Cups, following in the footsteps of Johnny Rep, Dennis Bergkamp and Arjen Robben.

Prior to the brace against Sweden, Gakpo previously scored in each of the Netherlands' three group games at the 2022 tournament.

What happens next?

The Netherlands are now in an incredibly strong position to reach the Round of 32, and they will be looking to claim a victory that could see them advance as group winners when they face Tunisia on matchday three.

Meanwhile, Sweden are in second place for the time being, but they will feel they need to add a point from their upcoming game against Japan to reach the knockout rounds.