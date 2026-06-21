Scotland vs. Brazil: Steve Clarke handed boost after severity of Raphinha injury is made known

By Seye Omidiora | 21 Jun 2026 02:07 , Last updated: 21 Jun 2026 02:07

Brazil have suffered a fresh fitness setback at the World Cup with confirmation that Raphinha has sustained a muscle injury in his right thigh.

The Barcelona star underwent tests with the national team medical staff after going off injured in the first half of the Selecao's 3-0 win over Haiti, and scans have now revealed a strain which rules him out of immediate action.

Raphinha's absence will therefore come as a frustration for a Brazil squad already under scrutiny as they bid to go deep into the tournament.

The 29-year-old will, however, remain with the group and begin an intensive recovery programme in the hope of featuring later in the competition.

Raphinha to miss Brazil's World Cup meeting with Scotland

© Imago

According to Fabrizio Romano, Brazil's medical checks have confirmed a muscular issue in Raphinha's right thigh, sidelining him for the upcoming World Cup clash with Scotland.

The Selecao had been expected to lean on the Barcelona man once more on the right-hand side, where his direct running and pressing have become key components of their attacking structure.

Instead, Carlo Ancelotti will be forced into at least one change to his forward line, with a number of alternatives vying to step into the vacancy, with Rayan aiming to play from the off after replacing the former Leeds United man last time out.

Brazil's medical staff will monitor Raphinha closely over the coming days as he begins treatment at their base camp, with no fixed timeline yet placed on his full return.

The attacker will focus on building up his fitness in the hope of featuring again should Brazil progress to the latter stages.

How Raphinha setback reshapes Brazil's attacking options

© Iconsport / Lucas Simonin Gomes / ZUMA Press Wire

Raphinha's enforced absence hands Ancelotti a tactical puzzle ahead of the meeting with Scotland, particularly in terms of balance in the wide areas.

The Brazil head coach may opt for a more orthodox winger to replicate Raphinha's vertical threat, or instead choose a more narrow-minded forward to overload central zones.

Rayan is the likeliest replacement for the Barca star in North America, having replaced the 29-year-old on Friday.

With Neymar soon to return from his calf injury, Ancelotti's attacking options should improve after the group stage as their absences ease.