Player Ratings: Brazil 3-0 Haiti player ratings: Cunha and Vinicius shine as Brazil top Group C in style

By Axel Clody | 20 Jun 2026 05:37 , Last updated: 20 Jun 2026 05:45

Brazil moved top of Group C with a commanding 3-0 victory over Haiti at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Friday, with Matheus Cunha and Vinicius Junior both outstanding in what was the Selecao's most complete performance of the 2026 World Cup.

Cunha, introduced in place of Igor Thiago at number nine and producing a display very much in keeping with his role at Manchester United, opened the scoring and then doubled the lead before Vinicius — directly involved in all three goals — completed the rout.

Lucas Paqueta's contribution in a deeper midfield role was also notable, with the midfielder directly involved in the second and third goals. Two further goals from Raphinha and substitute Endrick were ruled out for offside.

Brazil now have four points and sit ahead of Morocco on goal difference heading into the final round of group games. Carlo Ancelotti's side face Scotland in Miami on Wednesday 25 June, with Morocco and Haiti meeting on the same day — the Caribbean side already mathematically eliminated.

Brazil player ratings

GOALKEEPER

Alisson — 7/10

Untested for the entirety of the first half beyond routine goal kicks. His one meaningful contribution came in the second period when he produced a decisive stop to deny Ricardo Ade's header and preserve the clean sheet. Bonus points for keeping Brazil's first shutout of the tournament.

DEFENDERS

Danilo — 6.5/10

A noticeable upgrade on Ibanez in terms of quality, experience and composure. Proactive going forward in the first half, creating pockets of space for Bruno Guimaraes and Raphinha. Also cleared a rare Haiti chance off the line in the second period. Looks the natural first choice at right-back.

Gabriel Magalhaes — 6/10

Solid and untroubled defensively throughout. With Haiti offering so little, he was able to push up towards midfield to support the build-up play alongside Casemiro, Guimaraes and Paqueta. Brazil concede nothing again.

Marquinhos — 7/10

Did not put a foot wrong, and mopped up any aerial threat from Haiti — the Central American side's primary attacking tool. Regained his assurance after a collision with Magalhaes in the Morocco opener.

Douglas Santos — 6.5/10

Another solid display, dependable in defence and a reliable outlet for Vinicius Junior down the left flank. Could have been used more in the attacking phase but was not sought by the number seven on this occasion. Struck the bar with Brazil's first second-half effort, though his effort flew over. Still looks like the starting left-back for now.

MIDFIELDERS

Casemiro — 6/10

Shielded effectively by Guimaraes and Paqueta and consequently had the freedom to impose himself without being exposed. Not yet at the level of his best World Cup showings, but an improvement on the Morocco display — particularly in pressing Haiti's build-up.

Bruno Guimaraes — 7/10

Another accomplished performance, combining well and offering a consistent threat in the attacking phase. His combination work contributed to Raphinha's disallowed effort in the first half. Effective in preventing Haiti from establishing any rhythm in midfield.

Lucas Paqueta — 7.5/10

A transformed player from matchday one. After beginning in a more advanced, wider position, Paqueta dropped into a line with Casemiro and Guimaraes and immediately dictated play with a quality that had been largely absent against Morocco. Directly involved in the second goal — pressing the Haiti midfielder Casimir to win the ball before Vinicius provided the assist — and played the through-ball for the third.

© Iconsport / Kyle Rodden / Cal Sport Media / Sipa USA

ATTACKERS

Vinicius Junior — 9/10

Less frequently involved than against Morocco, in part because of Brazil's strong right flank on the night, yet still the most important attacking player on the pitch. His driving run and shot for the first goal forced the save from which Cunha scored, before he set up the second and finished the third from Paqueta's through-ball. Directly involved in all three.

Raphinha — 6/10

Benefited from considerably more space than he had against Morocco and consistently found room to run in behind Haiti's high defensive line. Had three clear-cut chances in the first half and scored once, only for the goal to be ruled out. Failed to convert either of his two one-on-ones with the goalkeeper. His evening was cut short by injury.

Matheus Cunha — 9/10

The pick of the night's performers. Operating slightly deeper than a traditional centre-forward — much as he does at Manchester United — Cunha linked effectively alongside Bruno Guimaraes throughout. For the first goal, he fought for the rebound in the penalty area from Vinicius's shot and tucked it away. For the second, he controlled a difficult ball under pressure and finished with a striker's composure. The correct call from Ancelotti.

SUBSTITUTES

Rayan — 6/10

Came on in the first half to replace the injured Raphinha, ahead of the more obvious choice of Luiz Henrique — a decision that suggests a specific positional profile was sought. Held the ball up well on the right flank and had a chance to score inside the six-yard box from a Vinicius cross. Could start against Scotland if Raphinha remains unavailable.

Endrick — 6/10

His World Cup debut arrived under considerable public and media pressure on Ancelotti to use him. Played a useful pivot role in his 30-plus minutes on the pitch, held the ball under pressure and had the ball in the net — only to be correctly ruled out for offside. He can take encouragement from a composed contribution.

Gabriel Martinelli — 6/10

Another World Cup debut. Came on with energy and intent, struck the crossbar with a well-struck effort and combined well with both Endrick and Rayan in the time available. A positive impression.

Ederson and Danilo Santos — N/A

Too little time to be fairly assessed. Ederson, brought into the squad as a replacement for Wesley, had a single sight of goal but his low strike drifted wide of the post.

Haiti player ratings

© Iconsport / Efe / ABACAPRESS.COM / David Toro

GOALKEEPER

Johny Placide — 2/10

Bombarded by Brazil's attackers throughout a torrid first half, he failed to deal effectively with any of the significant chances he faced. Both of Cunha's goals stemmed directly from his inability to hold a shot — a persistent and costly failing on the night. His one genuine save of note came in the second half from Martinelli's strike, which had already been flagged for offside.

DEFENDERS

Carlens Arcus, Ricardo Ade, Hannes Delcroix, Martin Experience, Jean-Kevin Duverne — 1/10

After a disciplined defensive display against Scotland in the opening match, the back line was comprehensively overrun by Brazil's pace and directness — particularly in the first half, when Raphinha, Vinicius Junior and Cunha repeatedly exposed the high defensive line with forward runs.

ATTACKERS

Frantzdy Pierrot — 1/10

Identified as Haiti's most dangerous attacking threat after his showing against Scotland, Pierrot barely featured as an attacking force against Brazil. A difficult evening for the forward in the most demanding fixture of the group stage.