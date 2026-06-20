Neymar injury latest: Carlo Ancelotti issues major update before Scotland vs. Brazil

By Ben Knapton | 20 Jun 2026 06:54

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Neymar is on course to return from injury in time for the Selecao's World Cup 2026 Group C finale with Scotland on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old was again absent from Brazil's 3-0 victory over Haiti on Friday, a result that was partially overshadowed by an injury to Raphinha.

The Barcelona attacker was withdrawn in the 40th minute of the contest due to an apparent hamstring problem, which will be assessed in the coming hours.

Brazil did not need Raphinha to stroll past minnows Haiti, though, as Matheus Cunha's brace and Vinicius Junior's strike gave the Selecao lift-off in Group C at the second attempt.

Neymar has been an observer during the 2026 Mundial so far owing to a calf injury, but the former Paris Saint-Germain star is on course to make his comeback against Steve Clarke's side, Ancelotti has revealed.

Neymar in line to make Brazil comeback against Scotland

© Imago

"Yes, Neymar will train individually tomorrow. On Monday he will be with the team and then he will be ready for the game against Scotland," Ancelotti told the media.

Neymar is therefore in line to make his first appearance for Brazil in almost three years, having not represented his nation since a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay in October 2023 during World Cup Qualifying.

The injury-plagued winger also entered the current competition lacking rhythm, having only played 15 matches for Santos in the 2026 campaign due to a surfeit of fitness problems.

However, Neymar amassed a respectable six goals and four assists from those 15 outings at club level, and the 34-year-old remains Brazil's all-time leading male scorer with 79 goals to his name.

Should Scotland worry about Neymar in Brazil World Cup fixture?

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Neymar's long-awaited return is a particularly timely one following Raphinha's blow - which will surely keep the Leeds United man out of the clash with Scotland - but the former is not the star of old.

Neymar's numbers with Santos - in the handful of matches he has played - may be encouraging, but the 34-year-old has not made more than two consecutive league appearances all season due to injuries and suspensions.

The attacker can also expect to face a more resilient Scottish defence than what he is accustomed to in the Brasileiro, so Clarke's men have no reason to fear Neymar's return in Miami.

Instead, Scotland ought to be more wary of Raphinha's most likely replacement Rayan, the Bournemouth prodigy who totalled seven goal involvements in 15 games following his January arrival.

Gabriel Martinelli, Luiz Henrique, Endrick and Igor Thiago can also step into the final third for Brazil, who sit one point clear of Scotland before next week's crucial contest.