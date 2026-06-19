Brazil vs. Haiti: Three talking points as Ancelotti's side look to correct Morocco concerns

By Axel Clody | 19 Jun 2026 13:09

Brazil take on Haiti in the early hours of Saturday morning in Philadelphia needing a convincing performance to put to rest the doubts raised by their 1-1 draw with Morocco in their Group C opener.

Carlo Ancelotti's side were below expectations in their first outing, and while the result against one of Africa's most accomplished sides did not seriously damage Brazil's group stage prospects, the manner of the performance did.

Facing an opponent who arrive as clear underdogs in Group C, Brazil have the opportunity on Friday to demonstrate collective improvement, build confidence and, ideally, open up a goal difference advantage that could yet prove decisive in the fight for the group lead.

More than the three points, however, the match will serve as a genuine test of whether recent problems are beginning to be addressed.

Brazil's predicted lineup: who comes in for Haiti?

© Iconsport / Jose Breton / ZUMA Press Wire

Ancelotti made observations, ran experiments and worked through adjustments across a range of positions during the week. Even so, wholesale changes from the side that started against Morocco are not expected.

The most likely alteration comes at right-back, where Danilo is expected to displace Ibanez from the off, offering a more natural fit for the position and greater defensive balance. Up front, Matheus Cunha has impressed in training throughout the week and is increasingly considered a candidate to replace Igor Thiago as the starting centre-forward.

Beyond those possible adjustments, the spine of the team should remain as it was. Alisson, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Douglas Santos, Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta, Raphinha and Vinicius Junior all continue to be highly regarded and are expected to start once more.

Ancelotti also assessed alternatives including Bremer, Leo Pereira, Fabinho, Martinelli, Rayan and Luiz Henrique in training sessions during the week, but the internal expectation is that those players will begin on the bench. The coaching staff appear to view this moment as one for consolidating team mechanisms rather than implementing major changes.

One additional name generating plenty of interest heading into the match is Endrick. According to ESPN, the young striker trained intensely throughout the week, made a strong impression on the coaching staff and has improved his chances of earning game time against Haiti.

The tactical shape is also worth monitoring. Evidence points to a return to the 4-2-4 formation, which offers greater attacking presence — particularly useful against opponents who defend deep and surrender possession willingly.

Should it be confirmed, the system will demand significant movement from the forward line to create space against a Haitian defence expected to sit compact and low.

Can Ancelotti's side finally control a game?

© Iconsport / SUSA

This is perhaps the defining question hanging over Brazil at this tournament. More than winning, the Selecao need to demonstrate the capacity to control a match for sustained periods — something that has been conspicuously rare under Ancelotti.

Against Morocco, the issue was plain to see. Even when the game called for composure and careful ball circulation, Brazil struggled to slow the tempo, manage possession and assert territorial dominance.

At several stages, the match became excessively open and end-to-end, exposing the collective vulnerabilities that have followed this team for much of Ancelotti's tenure.

Haiti offer a very different proposition. On paper, they are the most accessible opponents in the group and Brazil should expect to be camped in the attacking half for the bulk of the match.

That is precisely why this occasion carries such analytical weight. A comfortable, controlled display would provide genuine evidence of progress; anything less would only intensify the scrutiny on Ancelotti's methods and the team's collective maturity.

Brazil out of possession: defensive organisation still a concern

© Iconsport / Grzegorz Wajda / SOPA Images / Sipa USA

If the question of possession draws the eye, Brazil's behaviour without the ball is equally under scrutiny. One of the most persistent criticisms of this team has been the organisation of their defensive transitions — and it resurfaced against Morocco.

When Brazil lose the ball, they have not always demonstrated the capacity to apply coordinated pressure or rapidly recover their defensive shape. Opponents have repeatedly found space to counter-attack and exploit an exposed backline, a vulnerability that has recurred throughout this cycle.

Against Haiti, the context will be different. The Caribbean side are expected to set up in compact, deep lines with very few players committed ahead of the ball. In that scenario, any careless loss of possession in dangerous areas could trigger swift transitions and test once again whether Brazil can react decisively when caught out of shape.

Even facing a technically inferior side, Brazil will need to maintain focus, coordination and structural discipline to ensure that what should be a straightforward afternoon does not become an uncomfortable one.

The result will be the principal measure of success, naturally. But Friday's performance in Philadelphia could provide answers that matter long after the final whistle. At a World Cup, victories alone do not always convince — and against Haiti, Brazil have a genuine opportunity to demonstrate that the problems of the opening match are already being corrected.