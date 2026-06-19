Real Madrid transfer news: Jose Mourinho 'eyeing reunion' with ex-Man United midfielder at Bernabeu

By Matt Law | 19 Jun 2026 12:14 , Last updated: 19 Jun 2026 12:15

Real Madrid are reportedly weighing up a spectacular move for Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay during this summer's transfer window.

Los Blancos have already boosted their defence this summer with the signings of Ibrahima Konate and Marc Cucurella, and it is understood that the club's attention has now switched to their midfield.

Incoming head coach Jose Mourinho allegedly wants to keep Aurelien Tchouameni amid interest from Manchester United, but Dani Ceballos is set to leave, while it is understood that Eduardo Camavinga could also be allowed to depart this summer.

As a result, at least one central midfielder is expected to arrive at Bernabeu.

According to reports from Italy, via Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid are currently considering whether to move for McTominay during the summer market.

© Imago / Orange Pictures

Real Madrid 'weighing up' McTominay move

Mourinho managed McTominay at Man United, and it is understood that the duo had a strong relationship during their time together in Manchester.

McTominay received his breakthrough at Old Trafford under Mourinho, who is said to view the Scotland international as the ideal player to boost the Real Madrid midfield.

The 29-year-old scored 29 times in 255 appearances for Man United between 2017 and 2024 before leaving the Red Devils to make the move to Napoli.

McTominay has been a standout player in European football during his time in Naples, boasting a record of 27 goals and 10 assists in 80 appearances in all competitions.

© Imago / Action Plus

McTominay has excelled during his time at Napoli

The midfielder helped Napoli win the 2024-25 Serie A title, while another successful campaign in 2025-26 saw him manage 14 goals and four assists in 44 appearances.

Napoli are said to be working to sign McTominay to another contract, with the midfielder's current terms due to expire at the end of the 2027-28 campaign.

However, the Scot's head could be turned by interest from his former manager.

McTominay is currently in action for his country at the 2026 World Cup, so any talks surrounding a possible exit are unlikely until Scotland's tournament has concluded.