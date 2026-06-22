England vs. Ghana: How to watch World Cup 2026 Group L clash, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Oliver Thomas | 22 Jun 2026 12:00

England face Ghana in their second Group L fixture at the 2026 World Cup this week.

Both nations picked up maximum points on matchday one, with the Three Lions beating Croatia 4-2 and the Black Stars securing a slender 1-0 victory over Panama.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does England vs. Ghana kickoff?

England vs. Ghana will kick off at 21:00 UK time on Tuesday night.

This fixture will take place three hours before Panama face Croatia in the other Group L contest.

Where is England vs. Ghana being played?

This World Cup fixture will take place at Gillette Stadium - also known as Boston Stadium for this tournament - Foxborough, Massachusetts.

This stadium holds a capacity of 65,878 and is home to MLS side New England Revolution and NFL team the New England Patriots.

How to watch England vs. Ghana in the UK

TV channels

England vs. Ghana will be available on BBC One for UK viewers.

All 104 games at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via BBC iPlayer, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Match highlights of this World Cup fixture will be available on BBC iPlayer, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

For the first time ever, TikTok will also have highlights of every game, while FIFA’s official website will provide video footage of each game post-match.

What is at stake for England and Ghana?

An inspired second-half performance helped England overcome Croatia in a tricky opening group-stage fixture last Wednesday, as Thomas Tuchel made a winning start as Three Lions head coach at a major tournament.

England will be assured of a place in the knockout rounds if they get the better of Ghana in Boston, while victory would also guarantee top spot in Group L if Panama fail to beat Croatia.

As for Ghana, they delivered an underwhelming display against Panama but came away with all three points in their opening match, courtesy of a dramatic 95th-minute winner from Caleb Yirenkyi.

The African outfit, boasting familiar faces including Antoine Semenyo, Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams and Jordan Ayew, will qualify for the last 32 if they pull off an upset and beat England, with a win also securing top spot if Croatia fail to beat Panama.