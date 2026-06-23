England 0-0 Ghana: Marc Guehi offers 2026 World Cup hope for Thomas Tuchel as Three Lions settle for Group L draw

By Lewis Nolan | 23 Jun 2026 23:14

Marc Guehi stood out as one of England's only strong performers as they drew 0-0 with Ghana on Tuesday at the 2026 World Cup.

Fans were forced to witness one of the tournament's most boring games, with neither team offering much threat in the final third.

Thomas Tuchel did make a notable change at the back, starting Marc Guehi in central defence in place of John Stones, who played poorly in the Three Lions' opening group game against Croatia.

Guehi was one of the only players that looked promising in possession, and he was dutiful without the ball too.

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England 0-0 Ghana: Thomas Tuchel's frustrating Group L draw

England encountered a stubborn defensive outfit, with Ghana unwilling to step out and press high, making the game a markedly different challenge than when Tuchel's side faced Croatia.

There was not a single shot on target in the first half, and the second 45 minutes was also frustrating, with the manager's substitutions making little to no impact.

Ghana were arguably denied a clear penalty late in the game when Ezri Konsa made a clumsy challenge on Prince Adu, and England were perhaps fortunate to escape with a point.

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England 0-0 Ghana: Marc Guehi experiment pays off despite draw

Tuchel selected John Stones to start his side's opening group game against Croatia, but the centre-back struggled to deal with opposition attackers, and he was the weak link when the Three Lions defended deep.

Marc Guhei came into the XI against Ghana, and though England's midfielders and attackers struggled to make much difference, the centre-back was strong in both halves of the pitch.

Whether he has cemented his spot in the team remains to be seen, but he has at least put forward a compelling case for his inclusion moving forward.

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Marc Guehi: Thomas Tuchel's first-choice defender?

The decision to start Stones against Croatia drew questions considering the 32-year-old played just 439 minutes in the Premier League last term.

His performances have been concerning for some time, but Tuchel should be praised for making a necessary change.

Though it may be difficult to see the positives from that game for those that support England, the prospect of Guehi starting knockout matches bodes well.

There was little jeopardy on Tuesday, but there will be in the round of 32, and the Three Lions stand a better chance of progressing deep if they start Guehi in defence.

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England 0-0 Ghana: What next at the World Cup?

England now need just one point against Panama on June 28 to guarantee a top-two finish, while a win would clinch first if they better Ghana on various tiebreakers, with the first relevant metric goal difference.

Ghana are in the same position as England, as a draw with Croatia would guarantee top two, but a victory would only see them finish first if they better the Three Lions on tiebreakers.