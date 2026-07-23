Pep Guardiola tipped to manage England after Italy talks by ex-teammate

By Matthew Cooper | 23 Jul 2026 16:24

Pep Guardiola has been tipped to manage England next after it was reported that talks over him becoming the new Italy boss have stalled.

Guardiola left Manchester City last season after a hugely successful 10 years in charge which saw him win six Premier League titles, the Champions League, three FA Cups and five EFL Cups.

There has been plenty of speculation over what Guardiola will do next and reports from Italy revealed that he had held talks with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) over the national team vacancy.

However, a new report from Gazzetta dello Sport states that the Spaniard is unlikely to take the role, with FIGC chiefs Paolo Maldini and Leonardo returning from their meeting with Guardiola in Barcelona with 'little optimism'.

And Guardiola's former teammate Gaizka Mendieta has now backed him to manage England, while also naming two other national teams as potential options.

Guardiola tipped to manage England

© Iconsport / Angel Rivero / Marca

Speaking exclusively to Sports Mole, Mendieta, who played with Guardiola for Spain, said: "I don't really see Pep Guardiola managing Spain. I could see him with England or Brazil.

"There was talk about Italy, but I don't see that happening because of how their football is structured. I don't think Pep wants to return to the old rivalries and confrontations with [Real Madrid manager] Jose Mourinho.

"I also don't see him returning to coach Barcelona. If he does go back, it would be in a different capacity. Mourinho certainly won't be the reason for him to return as a manager.

"Pep is at a stage in his life where he doesn't want to deal with the administrative work of a federation. He wants to win trophies like the World Cup or the Euros. That doesn't leave many options.

"There aren't many national teams he would consider. If he doesn't stay in club football, perhaps Germany could be an option, but people only think of him in terms of winning the next World Cup."

Guardiola's previous England interest

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

The Athletic recently reported that Guardiola was the FA's first choice to replace Gareth Southgate after Euro 2024, with it claimed they had a 'verbal agreement' in place before the Spaniard decided to stay at City.

Thomas Tuchel ultimately got the job and has stated that he "100 per cent" wants to continue in the role until Euro 2028 after guiding the Three Lions to a third-place finish at the 2026 World Cup.

However, the fact that Guardiola is now available, was previously interested in the role and appears unlikely to take the Italy job means that Tuchel's future is far from certain.

Gaizka Mendieta was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of BetVictor.