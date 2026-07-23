Rosenborg vs. Man United: Red Devils squad for pre-season clash confirmed as JJ Gabriel decision is made

By Matt Law | 23 Jul 2026 16:37 , Last updated: 23 Jul 2026 16:39

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has named JJ Gabriel in his travelling squad for Friday's pre-season contest with Norwegian outfit Rosenborg.

JJ Gabriel for Ethan Wheatley is the only change to the squad that was in Helsinki last weekend for what proved to be a 1-0 defeat to Wrexham in the team's pre-season opener.

The 15-year-old is viewed as a generational talent, and he could be in line to make his senior debut for the 20-time English champions in the pre-season clash against Freyr Alexandersson's side.

JJ Gabriel has drawn comparisons with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Lamine Yamal, with the youngster regarded as a potential future superstar.

The teenager has scored 26 goals and registered three assists in 26 appearances in the Under-18s Premier League, and he regularly trained with the senior side last term.

© Imago / Sportimage

JJ Gabriel named in Man United squad for Rosenborg clash

Youri Tielemans (Belgium), Lisandro Martinez (Argentina), Matheus Cunha (Brazil), Diogo Dalot (Portugal), Bruno Fernandes (Portugal), Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast), Altay Bayindir (Turkey), Kobbie Mainoo (England), Senne Lammens (Belgium), Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) and Marcus Rashford (England) are still absent due to their involvement in the 2026 World Cup.

Benjamin Sesko is also still recovering from a shin injury which ended his 2025-26 campaign early, while Karl Darlow is recovering from a procedure that he had at the end of last season.

Matthijs de Ligt and Manuel Ugarte are long-term absentees for the 20-time English champions through injury, although the former should be back before the end of the year.

Jack Fletcher was named in the starting side against Wrexham, while Tyler Fletcher, Harry Amass, Shea Lacey and Jacob Devaney were among the youngsters used off the bench at half time.

© Imago / Focus Images

Sesko again misses out, but Devaney continues in Man United squad

Devaney was excellent on loan at St Mirren in the second half of last season, and it remains to be seen whether the 19-year-old stays with the Red Devils this summer.

The midfielder recently said that he is determined to make the first-team breakthrough at Man United but would be happy to go out on loan again next term.

"The main aim for me is to play for Manchester United week in, week out," Devaney told BBC Sport.

"Obviously, I want to play first-team football, so whether that is at United, learning from the best, for the next year or if I have to go on loan again and gain more valuable experience, like I did at St Mirren, that's what I'll do."

Andrey Santos is in line to make his second appearance for Man United on Friday following his debut in the narrow loss to Wrexham.

Man United have pre-season games against Rosenborg, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Leeds United and AC Milan before opening their 2026-27 Premier League campaign away to newly-promoted Hull City on August 22.

Man United squad vs. Rosenborg

Goalkeepers: Heaton, Mee, Vitek

Defenders: Amass, Armer, Dorgu, Heaven, Kamason, Maguire, Shaw, Yoro

Midfielders: Collyer, Devaney, J. Fletcher, T. Fletcher, Gore, Mount, Santos, Thwaites

Attackers: Lacey, Mbeumo, Gabriel, Obi, Williams, Zirkzee