Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils hijack on as club eyes bargain move for £24m World Cup colossus

By Lewis Blain | 23 Jul 2026 07:26

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Colombia defender Jhon Lucumi as Michael Carrick looks to add defensive reinforcements.

The Bologna centre-back has attracted interest from across Europe after another outstanding season in Serie A and an impressive 2026 World Cup campaign.

Now, it is suggested that the Red Devils could hijack one of Juventus' top defensive targets.

Man Utd are in the race to sign Jhon Lucumi

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

According to reports in Italy (via Sport Witness), United have emerged as a serious contender for the Bologna defender.

The Colombian international has developed into one of Serie A's most dependable centre-backs over the past few seasons, with his consistent performances attracting interest from several major European clubs.

Juventus are also keen on the 27-year-old, but the report describes United as a 'dangerous rival' and suggests Carrick's side could soon make a significant offer.

Lucumi's €28 million (£24 million) release clause expired on 15th July, meaning any transfer fee will now need to be negotiated directly with Bologna, whose willingness to sell has increased with the defender entering the final two years of his contract.

Jhon Lucumi would be a bargain defensive upgrade at Old Trafford

© Imago / APL

If the Red Devils can secure Lucumi for around that sort of fee, it would represent one of the smartest pieces of business of the summer.

The 6 foot 2 colossus has consistently impressed in Serie A with Bologna, combining composure on the ball with excellent positional awareness and the physicality needed to compete against elite forwards.

Those qualities were on full display again at the 2026 World Cup, where he played a key role in Colombia's impressive run to the knockouts and further enhanced his growing reputation.

At 28, Lucumi is entering the prime years of his career and already has extensive experience at the highest level. Compared to the fees being quoted for many of Europe's leading defenders, £24m looks like exceptional value for a player capable of walking straight into Carrick's starting XI.

With Juventus also circling, United may need to move quickly, but if they can win the race, then Lucumi has all the attributes to become a reliable long-term solution at the heart of the defence without commanding the type of fee usually associated with proven international centre-backs.