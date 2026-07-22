Man United transfer news: Michael Carrick 'star' expects £400,000 contract as Premier League challenge anticipated

By Lewis Nolan | 23 Jul 2026 00:57

Bruno Fernandes has decided to commit his future to Manchester United amid contract discussions, the latest report has revealed.

The Red Devils will take on Rosenborg on Friday in their second pre-season friendly, and fans are hopeful that the club can use the period before the start of 2026-27 to boost their chances of closing the gap to Arsenal and Manchester City.

Michael Carrick's side finished third in the Premier League last season, though they would have finished significantly lower had Bruno Fernandes not performed as consistently.

However, the 31-year-old only has one year left on his contract - there is an option for the club to extend it by a year - and some are concerned about the prospect of the captain seeking a move away.

The Mirror claim that while no agreement on a new contract has been reached, Fernandes has made it clear that he is committed to United, though he expects to earn in the region of £400,000-per-week.

© Iconsport / Simon Dack

Bruno Fernandes future: Can Manchester United rely on captain?

While Fernandes enjoyed an exceptional 2025-26, the risk of a sudden decline should not be ruled out, with Mohamed Salah a recent cautionary tale of a star player struggling to reach their best level immediately after a strong campaign.

Carrick will almost certainly look to start the 31-year-old as often as possible next term, but the extra workload from the club's return to the Champions League will test his fitness significantly more than last season.

BRUNO FERNANDES: 2025-26 IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE Games: 35 Starts: 35 Goals: 9 Assists: 21

It would still be surprising if the attacking midfielder was not a significant threat in the final third next term, though perhaps he will need to be rotated more.

The return of Mason Mount could be important given he is arguably the most natural backup, though Kobbie Mainoo also has experience operating in an advanced role.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Can Bruno Fernandes win the Premier League at Man United?

Now that Fernandes has seemingly committed his future to United, his main ambition will be winning the Premier League title following the Red Devils' third-placed finish in 2025-26.

Champions Arsenal are facing a series of potentially critical injury issues, with William Saliba confirmed to be out for a prolonged period, while Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka both struggled for fitness at the World Cup.

Manchester City have strengthened significantly, but Rodri has consistently been linked with a move to Real Madrid, and the club are embarking on their first season without Pep Guardiola in 10 years.

Liverpool have not added in any meaningful way to their squad yet, whereas United have signed the likes of Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos, so perhaps pushing closer to first place should be seen as a realistic target.