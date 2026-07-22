Aurelien Tchouameni to Man United: Could Red Devils yet sign Real Madrid star this summer?

By Matt Law | 22 Jul 2026 16:17 , Last updated: 22 Jul 2026 16:19

Manchester United have reportedly not given up on signing Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni during this summer's transfer window.

It was recently claimed that Tchouameni had agreed a new contract with Los Blancos until the summer of 2031, but there has not been an announcement from the capital giants.

Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho is said to be keen to keep hold of the France international, but the Spanish outfit's alleged interest in Manchester City's Rodri could lead to Tchouameni being sold during the current market.

According to The Sun, Man United have approached Real Madrid to discuss the possibility of signing the Frenchman this summer.

© Iconsport / Zuma

Man United 'enquire' over summer move for Tchouameni

The report claims that the 26-year-old is viewed by the 20-time English champions as their number one choice to play defensive midfield next season.

Man United have already signed Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans to boost their midfield department this summer, but neither are holding midfielders, while the same can also be said for Kobbie Mainoo.

Writing on X, journalist Samuel Luckhurst said: "MUFC have enquired about Aurelien Tchouameni. United not deterred by reports he has agreed a new extension at Real Madrid and there hasn’t been a formal announcement yet.

"Mourinho planned on keeping Tchouameni but Rodri-Madrid links have ramped up since Spain won the World Cup.

"Tchouameni fits MUFC preferred age profile of 22-26 and is an outright No.6. United have headroom to spend significantly on a signing and Tchouameni wouldn’t command a fee as high as Premier League players while contract runs to 2028, so late(ish) contact understandable."

© Imago

Real Madrid are yet to announce new Tchouameni contract

Tchouameni was linked with a move to Man United in 2022 when he left Monaco, but Real Madrid secured his signature on a long-term deal, which runs until June 2028.

The Frenchman has made 195 appearances for Los Blancos in all competitions, scoring seven goals and registered eight assists in the process.

Tchouameni, thought to be valued by Real Madrid in the region of £80m, is believed to be open to making the move to Man United this summer.

The Red Devils will recruit a third midfielder before the end of the transfer window, with Bournemouth's Alex Scott and Roma's Manu Kone also on their radar.