I watched every 2026 World Cup match - these seven breakout stars are destined for the Premier League

By Lewis Blain | 22 Jul 2026 14:49

The curtain has finally fallen on the 2026 World Cup, meaning attention now turns back towards the domestic season and an intriguing summer transfer window.

Once again, football’s biggest tournament has propelled a fresh generation of talent into global view.

Johan Manzambi has already become the first to turn that momentum into a Premier League switch, signing for Aston Villa after his eye‑catching displays, and he’s unlikely to be the only one.

Sports Mole takes a look at seven more under-23 talents whose performances in North America suggest English clubs should already be circling.

© Imago / ANP

If one young player truly announced himself during the group stage, it was Morocco's Ayyoub Bouaddi.

The 18-year-old dominated the opening match against Brazil, dictating the tempo with remarkable maturity. Watching live, it became impossible not to focus on his movement rather than the ball itself. His ability to drift into space evoked shades of Patrick Vieira's athleticism combined with Sergio Busquets' intelligence.

Lille already know exactly what they have. Arsenal reportedly failed with an approach, while the French club are really keen to keep hold of him heading into 2026/27.

Best fit: Arsenal

Gilberto Mora (Mexico & Club Tijuana)

© Imago

Mexico's World Cup run confirmed what many in North America already suspected, that Gilberto Mora is destined for the very top.

Still only 17, the midfielder carries himself with astonishing composure. His balance, awareness and ability to escape pressure immediately draw comparisons with a young Luka Modric.

His rise has been extraordinary. Mora became Liga MX's youngest assister and goalscorer before becoming Mexico's youngest-ever international and the youngest player in history to win the Gold Cup.

Liverpool's midfield is already evolving, but another technically gifted controller capable of dictating games could perfectly complement Xabi Alonso's long-term rebuild.

Best fit: Liverpool

Kerim Alajbegovic (Bosnia & Bayer Leverkusen)

© Iconsport / PA Images

Kerim Alajbegovic left the tournament as one of its biggest winners.

The left-winger's spectacular strike against Qatar prompted glowing praise from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who claimed the teenager's mentality impressed him even more than the finish itself. Few compliments carry greater weight.

Having returned to Bayer Leverkusen after an impressive spell with Red Bull Salzburg, the 18-year-old already looks destined for elite football. His confidence, direct running and fearlessness make him an ideal fit for the Premier League.

Best fit: Manchester United

© Imago / UK Sports Pics Ltd

Australia's run to the Round of 32 was built upon defensive resilience, with Alessandro Circati at its heart.

The 22-year-old finished among the tournament's highest-rated young defenders, recording 19 clearances, 10 tackles and six blocks while also ranking second in Australia's squad for accurate passes.

Having recovered from a lengthy ACL injury to establish himself in Serie A with Parma, Circati combines old-fashioned defending with modern composure in possession. His reading of danger stood out throughout the tournament.

Best fit: Brighton & Hove Albion

Alex Freeman (USA & Villarreal)

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Few players enhanced their reputation on home soil more than Alex Freeman.

The full-back became one of Mauricio Pochettino's most trusted players, scoring against Australia and producing consistently energetic displays down the right flank. His development over the past 18 months has been remarkable after previously sitting well outside the senior international picture.

Athletic, aggressive and improving technically, Freeman has the profile Premier League clubs covet in modern full-backs.

Best fit: Everton

Mbekezeli Mbokazi (South Africa & Chicago Fire)

© Iconsport / Gavin Barker / BackpagePix

South Africa exited earlier than hoped, but Mbekezeli Mbokazi ensured scouts will remember his name.

Only 20, the commanding centre-back amassed 31 clearances and four tackles across four matches while showcasing an increasingly impressive passing range alongside his physical defending.

Chicago Fire have already indicated they would consider suitable offers after signing him from Orlando Pirates, and the Premier League feels like the logical next destination for one of MLS's fastest-rising defenders.

Best fit: Nottingham Forest

Gustavo Puerta (Colombia & Racing Santander)

© Imago

Gustavo Puerta arrived at the World Cup as one of Colombia's lesser-known midfielders. He leaves it as one of the tournament's standout performers.

The 22-year-old covered more ground than anyone else in Colombia's win over Ghana, pressing relentlessly while dictating play with a maturity that belied his age.

Nestor Lorenzo's decision to start him ahead of the more experienced Richard Rios proved inspired. Comfortable rotating alongside Jefferson Lerma and James Rodriguez, Puerta's intelligence, versatility and tireless work rate made him the heartbeat of Colombia's midfield throughout the tournament.

Having impressed despite playing his club football for Racing Santander, Puerta looks destined for a move to a bigger league. His all-action style and tactical discipline would make him an ideal fit for a progressive Premier League side.

Best fit: Brentford