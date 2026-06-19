USA 2-0 Australia player ratings: Alex Freeman stars as Mauricio Pochettino masterminds another impressive win

By Matthew Cooper | 19 Jun 2026 22:07

The USA are set to cruise into the knockouts after beating Australia 2-0 in their second group game, having already thumped Paraguay 4-1 in their opener.

It took just 11 minutes for the home side to take the lead, with Australia's Cameron Burgess scoring an unfortunate own goal after a dangerous cross from Folarin Balogun, while Alex Freeman made it 2-0 on the stroke of half-time with a close-range header.

Here, Sports Mole provides player ratings from the clash between the USA and Australia in the 2026 World Cup.

USA player ratings vs. Australia:

© Iconsport / Newspix

GOALKEEPER

Matt Freese - 6/10

DEFENDERS

Alex Freeman - 9/10

Scored the USA's second goal, heading home after Sergino Dest's shot was blocked. Also impressed at the back, making 11 defensive contributions.

Chris Richards - 7/10

Tim Ream - 6/10

Antonee Robinson - 7/10

MIDFIELDERS

Malik Tillman - 7/10

Tyler Adams - 7/10

Was a threat throughout the game, having been given the freedom to express himself by Mauricio Pochettino. Created more chances than any other player.

ATTACKERS

Sergino Dest - 7/10

Folarin Balogun - 8/10

Came into the game looking to continue his good form after bagging a brace against Paraguay and made an immediate impact, forcing the own goal that put the US ahead.

Ricardo Pepi - 6/10

Handed a start because talisman Christian Pulisic was sidelined with a calf issue and worked hard without much reward. Was the first player substituted by Pochettino.

SUBSTITUTES

Sebastian Berhalter - N/A

Joe Scally - N/A

Auston Trusty - N/A

Giovanni Reyna - N/A

Haji Wright - N/A

Australia player ratings vs. USA:

© Iconsport / Newspix

GOALKEEPER

Patrick Beach - 6/10

DEFENDERS

Jacob Italiano - 6/10

Alessandro Circati - 6/10

Harry Souttar - 5/10

Cameron Burgess - 4/10

Scorer of the own goal that gave the US an early lead and really struggled against an electric attack, with the Swansea defender getting replaced at half-time.

Jordan Bos - 6/10

MIDFIELDERS

Matthew Leckie - 6/10

Broke the record for the most appearances for Australia at World Cups, but did not provide the same attacking outlet that Nestory Irankunda did against Turkey. His game ended early after he appeared to suffer a hamstring injury in the second half.

Aidan O'Neill - 6/10

Paul Okon-Engstler - 5/10

Nishan Velupillay - 4/10

The winger was given the nod over Connor Metcalfe despite the latter's goal against Turkey and offered very little. Came as no surprise when he was substituted for Metcalfe at half-time.

ATTACKERS

Mohamed Toure - 5/10

Made just 10 touches as Australia spent the entire first half on the back foot and was unsurprisingly the third player to get hooked at half-time.

SUBSTITUTES

Connor Metcalfe - 6/10

Nestory Irankunda - 6/10

Jason Geria - 6/10

Cristian Volpato - 6/10

Jackson Irvine - N/A