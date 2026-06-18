Friday's World Cup predictions and previews including Brazil vs. Haiti

By Matt Law | 19 Jun 2026 00:05

Today's World Cup 2026 predictions includes Brazil's clash with Haiti, and a contest between Scotland and Morocco.

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

USA and Australia will bid to maintain their perfect starts in Group D of the 2026 World Cup when they meet on Friday at the Seattle Stadium.

The Stars and Stripes secured a superb 4-1 victory over Paraguay on matchday one, while the Socceroos recorded a surprise 2-0 win against Turkey in their opening game.

We say: USA 2-1 Australia

USA demonstrated their attacking quality in their opening game, and although Australia kept a clean sheet against Turkey, Beach was called into action on several occasions and produced a career-best performance.

Replicating such a display is unlikely, and with the backing of a majority home crowd, the USA will be expected to assert themselves and eventually secure the win.

> Click here to read our full preview for USA vs. Australia, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / Craig Mercer/Alamy

Gillette Stadium will play host to a fascinating 2026 World Cup fixture on Friday, as Scotland and Morocco lock horns in Group C.

Scotland, who beat Haiti 1-0 in their tournament opener, are currently top of the section on three points, while Morocco are second on one point, having opened their challenge with a 1-1 draw against Brazil.

We say: Scotland 1-2 Morocco

This is a really tough match for Scotland - a draw would an excellent result for Clarke's side under the circumstances, but we are expecting a strong Morocco outfit to move onto four points in the group courtesy of a narrow success.

> Click here to read our full preview for Scotland vs. Morocco, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / SUSA

Brazil will be aiming to record their first victory at the 2026 World Cup when they take on Haiti at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Friday evening.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are third in Group C, level on points with second-placed Morocco, while Haiti are bottom on zero points heading into matchday two.

We say: Brazil 4-0 Haiti

Haiti impressed against Scotland last time out despite suffering a defeat, but we are expecting some goals from Brazil in this match; Ancelotti's side should be able to move onto four points in Group C without too much fuss.

You can check the best sites to bet on during the World Cup for the latest prices.

> Click here to read our full preview for Brazil vs. Haiti, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Both beaten on Group D's opening day, Turkey and Paraguay must play catch-up as they continue their World Cup 2026 campaign on Friday.

Trailing behind the USA and Australia, neither side can afford to lose again, setting up a high-stakes showdown in San Francisco.

We say: Turkey 2-1 Paraguay

Neither side lived up to expectations in the opening round of Group D games, but both should give a better showing on day two.

As Turkey possess more goal threat and better options on the bench, Paraguay will be left pointless and occupying last place.

> Click here to read our full preview for Turkey vs. Paraguay, including team news and possible lineups