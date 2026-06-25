Scotland 0-3 Brazil: Steve Clarke, John McGinn deliver damning World Cup 2026 verdict after damaging defeat

By Oliver Thomas | 25 Jun 2026 07:15 , Last updated: 25 Jun 2026 07:17

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke suspects that his side are "going home" following a damaging 3-0 defeat to Brazil in their final Group C fixture at the 2026 World Cup on Wednesday.

The Scots were assured of third place heading into the match held in Miami, as fourth-placed Haiti had already been eliminated.

They knew that securing a draw would almost certainly be enough to reach the knockout rounds for the first time in their World Cup history, but a sorry Scotland side were picked apart by five-time world champions Brazil.

Vinicius Junior continued his electric start to this summer’s tournament by scoring two first-half goals, before Matheus Cunha added a third on the hour mark as Brazil capitalised on Scotland’s defensive mistakes.

With three points from as many games as well as a -3 goal difference, Scotland must wait until the remaining groups have concluded before discovering if they will progress into the last 32 as one of the eight best third-place teams.

They currently sit seventh in the 12-team table of third-placed teams, but nine of those nations are still to play their final group game, including Cape Verde and Belgium who can leapfrog the Scots with merely a draw.

Clarke: “For sure I think we're going home”

?️ "Sorry. I don't even think about that."



Steve Clarke can't hide his disappointment after Scotland's 3-0 defeat to Brazil in Miami.#BBCFootball #FifaWorldCup pic.twitter.com/9fAK7gXFnB — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) June 25, 2026

Clarke gave a blunt reaction to Scotland’s defeat to Brazil, speaking for just 23 seconds during a post-match interview with BBC Sport before walking away in disappointment.

"We made it difficult for ourselves, that's it," said Clarke. "We gave them the goals, we gave them the game they wanted. Disappointing."

When asked about Scotland’s complex permutations in the other World Cup groups, Clarke cut the interview short and walked away, saying: “Sorry, I don’t even want to think about that.”

Later in the evening, Clarke remained equally pessimistic as he gave a slightly more in-depth response, adding: "It was unbelievable the shift the players put in.

“The ones who played 90 minutes in that heat and humidity were outstanding, but we have to be better if we want to compete at this level.

"In the first four or five minutes we passed the ball well and then made a mistake. You cannot do that at this level because it puts you on the back foot and it becomes a long night.

"For sure I think we're going home. Only Scotland can get a winnable first game and then get number five and number six in the world."

“Gutted” McGinn admits World Cup qualification is “unlikely”

© Iconsport / Craig Mercer/Alamy

Meanwhile, midfielder John McGinn admitted that he and his Scotland teammates are “gutted” after coming up short against Brazil, and last-32 qualification is “unlikely”.

"We lose poor goals at poor times against a team that can punish you with quality," McGinn told BBC Sport. "We had a few chances but we've got to wait now.

"The lads are gutted, we fell short on quality but we gave it absolutely everything. The lads are empty now. It's unlikely [that we qualify] but we'll wait and see.

"It's a bit raw at the minute but we appreciate the support of the fans, we know it's difficult to be there. Hopefully the journey is not over and if we have to go again, we will go again."

Opta have given Scotland a 42% chance of qualifying for the knockout rounds, but that percentage is likely to drop, leaving the Scots in a precarious position.

The Tartan Army will discover the national team’s fate in the early hours of Sunday morning when the group stage concludes following the final Group J fixtures.