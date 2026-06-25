Brazil 3-0 Scotland player ratings: Vinicius Junior seals Group C top spot with brace as Neymar returns after 918 days

By Alexis Pereira | 25 Jun 2026 01:45

Brazil wrapped up top spot in Group C in style, defeating Scotland 3-0 at Miami Stadium in the most complete performance of Carlo Ancelotti's side so far in the 2026 World Cup. Vinicius Junior scored twice to seal the result, Matheus Cunha added a third, and the night concluded with an occasion supporters had waited a long time for — Neymar's return to international football after 918 days away.

Vinicius Junior has now scored in three consecutive World Cup group games, equalling a Brazilian record shared by the likes of Ronaldo and Rivaldo, and claimed the man of the match award for the third time in as many fixtures. Brazil advance to the last 32 on Monday, when they face the second-placed side from Group F — Netherlands, Japan or Sweden — in Houston.

Brazil player ratings vs. Scotland — World Cup 2026

GOALKEEPER

Alisson — 7.5/10

Required only from the second half, but delivered when needed with a series of important interventions to preserve a second successive clean sheet. His shot-stopping has continued to grow in authority with each passing fixture at this tournament.

DEFENDERS

Danilo — 7/10

A solid performance alongside Gabriel Magalhaes and Marquinhos at the heart of the back line. Defensively sensible rather than adventurous, the right-back showed the intelligence to link with Rayan, Bruno Guimaraes and occasionally Cunha without leaving his side exposed.

Gabriel Magalhaes — 7/10

Questions surrounded him heading into this tournament following an inconsistent end to his club season, but the centre-back has answered each one with quietly authoritative performances. Scotland did not create a clear chance while he was on the pitch.

Marquinhos — 7/10

Useful in both phases of the game. Dealt comfortably with Scotland's direct running and contributed to the build-up by picking out Guimaraes and Casemiro in midfield when Scotland applied first-half pressure on Brazil's build-up.

Douglas Santos — 7.5/10

His best showing of the tournament. With Wesley absent through injury, Ancelotti handed Santos the licence to carry the attacking threat down the left, inverting the usual positional balance. He delivered, combining well with Lucas Paqueta and Vinicius Junior and creating an outlet for Magalhaes in the first half.

MIDFIELDERS

Casemiro — 6.5/10

A controlled performance in a holding role that centred on neutralising Scotland's most dangerous midfield players, particularly Scott McTominay and John McGinn in the first half. Dropped into the defensive line to reinforce it when required and did not put a foot wrong.

Bruno Guimaraes — 8.5/10

One of the standout performers of Brazil's group stage campaign. His ability to drift across the midfield, appearing on either flank as the moment demanded, gave Ancelotti's side an unpredictability that Scotland could not handle. His assist for Vinicius Junior's second and the pass that sent Cunha through for the third were the decisive contributions in a genuinely excellent display.

Lucas Paqueta — 7.5/10

Used in a third different position across Brazil's three group games, this time supporting Douglas Santos and Vinicius Junior on the left rather than operating centrally or on the right. Slightly less involved than in the Haiti fixture, but gave Brazil the combination play and width they needed to sustain pressure.

FORWARDS

Vinicius Junior — 9/10

The undisputed star of Brazil's World Cup campaign so far and increasingly the player around whom this side is built. He opened the scoring after Rayan's pressure forced McKenna into a catastrophic error, arrived at the far post to convert Guimaraes' cross for his second, and had a third correctly ruled out. He ends the group stage as Brazil's top scorer with four goals and has now scored in all three of their matches. The performance also included a series of missed opportunities that could have made an already convincing scoreline even more emphatic.

Rayan — 8/10

Chosen to fill the gap left by Raphinha's injury, the forward operated as a midfield presence rather than a conventional forward, allowing Cunha, Vinicius Junior and Paqueta greater freedom ahead of him. His relentless pressing in the opening minutes directly created the first goal, forcing McKenna's error. Also fashioned chances of his own and did everything asked of him by the manager.

Matheus Cunha — 8.5/10

A second successive convincing case for his place as Brazil's starting false nine. Dropped into midfield to contribute defensively, contributed to build-up play and finished calmly after Guimaraes' through ball for the third goal. His movement and intelligence make him the perfect complement to the pace and directness around him.

SUBSTITUTES

Fabinho — 6.5/10

Came on for Casemiro and matched his level well, controlling Brazil's aerial duels in the second half — a particular concern given Scotland's threat from set pieces. Picked up a yellow card late on.

Gabriel Martinelli — 6/10

A second successive substitute appearance. Came on to support Vinicius Junior on the left but had limited involvement, with Vinicius Junior opting not to release him in a late position that might have produced a chance on goal.

Neymar — 6.5/10

To enormous crowd noise in Miami, the number ten made his first appearance for Brazil since October 2023, returning after 918 days away from international football. Operated in Cunha's false nine role for the time he was on the pitch and took responsibility for set pieces. His presence was symbolic more than impactful — he showed one encouraging forward pass — but he will be a significant option in the knockout rounds once match sharpness returns.

Endrick — 6/10

Given minutes on the right wing rather than centrally, which was his position against Haiti. Showed willingness and energy in the closing stages but did not have the time or the chances to make a mark.

Alex Sandro — No rating

Made his tournament debut as a late substitute but had insufficient time on the pitch to merit an individual assessment.

Brazil and Morocco lock in their spots in the #FIFAWorldCup Round of 32 ?#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 25, 2026

Scotland player ratings vs. Brazil — World Cup 2026

GOALKEEPER

Angus Gunn — 6.5/10

Not well served by his outfield players in front of him, but produced three saves to deny Vinicius Junior a hat-trick and kept the scoreline from becoming significantly heavier. Scotland's slim hopes of advancing as a best third-placed side owe something to his performance.

DEFENDERS

Andy Robertson — 6/10

One of the few Scotland players capable of linking defence and midfield coherently. Replaced by Steve Clarke at half-time as the manager sought to reinforce his defensive structure.

Jack Hendry — 5/10

Nathan Patterson — 5/10

Lost Vinicius Junior at the far post for Brazil's second goal, allowing the forward an uncontested header that was not befitting of a side defending for their lives.

Scott McKenna — 4/10

The source of Brazil's opening goal, with a failure to play the ball wide to Robertson under pressure from Rayan that allowed Vinicius Junior through on goal. An error that proved decisive in the opening stages and set the tone for the entire evening.

MIDFIELDERS

Scott McTominay — 6/10

Largely ineffective in open play and unable to impose himself on a Brazil midfield that controlled the contest from the opening minutes. His second-half header that forced a fine save from Alisson was Scotland's most threatening moment of the match.

John McGinn — 6/10

Lewis Ferguson — 5/10

Kenny McLean — 5/10

FORWARDS

Ben Doak — 5/10

One of Scotland's more willing attacking threats, using pace and directness to cause problems, but the combination of Gabriel Magalhaes and Marquinhos proved too formidable a central defensive partnership.

Lawrence Shankland — 4/10

Isolated throughout, rarely receiving the ball in dangerous areas and unable to impose himself in any meaningful way on the contest.

SUBSTITUTES

Kieran Tierney — 5.5/10

Anthony Ralston and Ryan Christie — No rating