Morocco 4-2 Haiti: Hakimi stars and Bayern Munich-linked Saibari nets again as Atlas Lions seal knockout place in Atlanta

By Alexis Pereira | 25 Jun 2026 01:29

Morocco sealed their place in the last 32 of the 2026 World Cup with a 4-2 victory over Haiti in Atlanta, finishing second in Group C behind Brazil on goal difference in a first half that produced four goals and some of the most open, attacking football seen in this tournament.

Achraf Hakimi scored and assisted to lead the Atlas Lions' victory, while Bayern Munich-linked Ismael Saibari found the net for the third successive World Cup game. Soufiane Rahimi added a third after the break and Yassine Gessime completed the scoring, but Haiti — who gave such a fine account of themselves throughout their first World Cup campaign in 52 years — departed with two goals and their pride intact.

The first half that lit up Group C

Head coach Mohamed Ouahbi made four changes from the side that started the previous two matches, introducing Sofyan Amrabat for Ayyoub Bouaddi in midfield and deploying Saibari alongside Ayoub El Kaabi in a more attacking configuration.

?? Morocco have qualified for the Round of 32!#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 25, 2026

The openness of the first period played into both teams' hands. Morocco's opener was a chaotic affair, a shot by Bilal El Khannouss rebounding off the post before Hakimi materialised at the far post to convert from close range. Saibari's goal, which made it 2-0, was more characteristic of the North African side — a precise pass from the flank into the area, finished crisply on the turn.

Haiti, to their enormous credit, refused to be overrun. Lenny Joseph's acrobatic overhead kick struck the bar and deflected in off Bono for one of the goals of the tournament. Wilson Isidor then pulled one back with a crisp finish to make it 2-2 at the break, sending the Georgia crowd into a frenzy.

Morocco come from behind to secure a place in the knockouts! ?#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 25, 2026

What comes next for Morocco

Morocco reasserted their control after the interval. Rahimi converted from a corner rebound in the 80th minute to restore the lead and put the result beyond doubt, before Gessime added a late fourth. Ouahbi's decision to use the match for squad rotation was partly vindicated by the result, though the defensive vulnerability exposed by Haiti's wide runners will need addressing ahead of the knockout rounds.

Morocco finish second in Group C and will now face the winner of Group F — most likely the Netherlands or Japan — in their last-32 fixture in Monterrey.