Scotland 0-1 Morocco player ratings: Dominant Atlas Lions inspired by Saibari masterclass

By Alexis Pereira | 20 Jun 2026 01:30 , Last updated: 20 Jun 2026 01:34

Morocco moved to the top of Group C on Friday, beating Scotland 1-0 at Gillette Stadium in another composed World Cup display. Ismael Saibari struck in the second minute to hand the Atlas Lions a lead they would not relinquish, with Steve Clarke's side struggling to live with Morocco's pressing and creating little of note throughout.

Here are the player ratings from the match.

Morocco player ratings vs. Scotland

GOALKEEPER

Yassine Bounou – 6/10

DEFENCE

Achraf Hakimi – 7/10



Noussair Mazraoui – 7.5/10

A dependable presence in Morocco's build-up who acted as a reliable barometer for when to switch quickly into the midfield or be patient in possession and recycle. Defensively assured throughout.



Chadi Riad – 6.5/10



Issa Diop – 6/10

MIDFIELD

Brahim Diaz – 8/10

Provided the assist for Saibari's goal and was Morocco's chief creative force between the lines. Delivered crucial passes in the final third that led to chances, and controlled the game with incisive driving and sharp distribution.



Azzedine Ounahi – 7/10



Neil El Aynaoui – 7/10



Ayyoub Bouaddi – 6.5/10



Bilal El Khannouss – 6.5/10

Three points secured for Morocco ✅#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 19, 2026

ATTACK

Ismael Saibari – 8.5/10

Scored a brilliant goal inside the opening two minutes and tormented the Scottish defence throughout. A constant threat in behind the defensive line with his depth runs, he combined effective link-up play with clever drifts into wide areas to get past his marker.

SUBSTITUTES

Soufiane Rahimi – 5/10



Chemsdine Talbi – 5.5/10



Ayoube Amaimouni Echghouyab – N/A



Samir El Mourabet – N/A

Scotland player ratings vs. Morocco

GOALKEEPER

Angus Gunn – 6.5/10

Despite Morocco's dominance, Gunn was not tested as thoroughly as might have been expected. He conceded a goal that was virtually unsaveable, but was assured in all other interventions and contributed comfortably in possession.

DEFENCE

Jack Hendry – 7.5/10

Scotland's best defender on the day. Blocked shots, recovered the ball and came out on top in several key duels, including one inside the penalty area against Brahim Diaz.



Grant Hanley – 6.5/10

Made a number of defensive recoveries and was important in dealing with Morocco's long balls. A safe, low-risk display in possession, without particularly standing out.



Kieran Tierney – 7/10

Went off with an injury after 60 minutes, having been deployed as a second left-sided defender alongside Robertson to deal with the threat of Hakimi and Brahim Diaz. A solid defensive contribution, with limited impact going forward.



Nathan Patterson – 5.5/10

Struggled on the right flank defensively, without much success in individual duels, and was unable to make meaningful progress in possession. An unspectacular display, without major errors.



Andy Robertson – 5.5/10

Had a difficult afternoon on what was a dangerous side of Morocco's attack, and was beaten defensively on several occasions. Unable to make his usual impact going forward, with few meaningful runs and no precise deliveries.

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MIDFIELD

John McGinn – 7/10

The Aston Villa midfielder was Scotland's biggest battler on the day. Tenacious in his defensive work, he was consistently the most willing to protect the ball under Morocco's press to allow his side to build, though his creative output was limited.



Lewis Ferguson – 6.5/10

Scotland's most influential figure in build-up play, dictating the rhythm of their ball-playing from deep, though without regularly finding the decisive pass. Not particularly successful in individual defensive duels but did not suffer badly.



Scott McTominay – 5.5/10

Scotland's biggest attacking name on paper, McTominay delivered a subdued display. He spent much of the match defending Morocco's midfielders and was frequently outmanoeuvred by their movement. Virtually non-existent in attack, with no shot until the 85th minute and little danger created from runs into the box.



Ryan Christie – 5/10

Substituted after 71 minutes. Despite registering 40 touches, Christie completed only two progressive carries and failed to impose himself in possession. He also produced few forward passes and lost five of six defensive duels.

ATTACK

Che Adams – 4.5/10

Isolated up front and without impact offensively. He neither shot nor created danger, restricting himself to first-press defensive duties that themselves made little impression.

SUBSTITUTES

Ben Gannon-Doak – 5.5/10

Brought on as a quick, direct right-sided option, Gannon-Doak had limited success on the few occasions he attempted to advance into the area. In around 30 minutes on the pitch, he was rarely found and made little impression.



Lydon Dykes – 5/10

Introduced as a traditional centre-forward and caused Morocco's defence some concern in the air, but managed only one shot and created limited danger overall.



Kenny McLean – 6/10

In just over 20 minutes, contributed with passes in behind on quick counter-attacks. Not enough time to make a greater impression.



Tony Ralston – N/A

Under 10 minutes and collected a yellow card.



Ross Stewart – N/A

Also under 10 minutes, with virtually no impact.