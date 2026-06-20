Team News: Ecuador vs. Curacao injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Seye Omidiora | 20 Jun 2026 01:00

Group E action at the 2026 World Cup continues in Kansas on Saturday night as Ecuador and debutants Curacao both look to bounce back from opening-match disappointments.

Sebastian Beccacece's side saw their remarkable 19-match unbeaten streak snapped by a late Ivory Coast winner, while Dick Advocaat's underdogs must find a way to sustain the resilience they showed during parts of their heavy 7-1 defeat to Germany.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both nations.

ECUADOR

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Galindez; Franco, Pacho, Ordonez, Hincapie; Yeboah, Caicedo, Vite, Angulo; Valencia, Plata

CURACAO

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Room; Floranus, Bazoer, Obispo, Fonville; Comenencia, L. Bacuna, J. Bacuna; Chong; Locadia, Hansen