World Cup Gameweek 2
Ecuador
Jun 21, 2026 1.00am
Kansas City Stadium
Curacao

Team News: Ecuador vs. Curacao injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

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Ecuador vs. Curacao injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / SUSA

Group E action at the 2026 World Cup continues in Kansas on Saturday night as Ecuador and debutants Curacao both look to bounce back from opening-match disappointments.

Sebastian Beccacece's side saw their remarkable 19-match unbeaten streak snapped by a late Ivory Coast winner, while Dick Advocaat's underdogs must find a way to sustain the resilience they showed during parts of their heavy 7-1 defeat to Germany.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both nations.

ECUADOR vs. CURACAO

ECUADOR

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Galindez; Franco, Pacho, Ordonez, Hincapie; Yeboah, Caicedo, Vite, Angulo; Valencia, Plata

CURACAO

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Room; Floranus, Bazoer, Obispo, Fonville; Comenencia, L. Bacuna, J. Bacuna; Chong; Locadia, Hansen 

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