Jordan lineup vs. Algeria: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 clash as history-maker Ali Olwan starts

By Seye Omidiora | 21 Jun 2026 03:11 , Last updated: 21 Jun 2026 03:14

Ali Olwan made history by scoring Jordan's first-ever World Cup goal against Austria, and the forward is certain to retain his place in the starting XI for Monday's showdown with Algeria.

That historic strike was Olwan's 30th at international level, keeping him six goals clear of Rennes team-mate Musa Al Taamari, who sits on 24.

Remarkably, the clinical pair enter the fixture as the only members of the entire Chivalrous Ones squad to have reached double figures for goals.

However, head coach Jamal Sellami is facing a defensive dilemma as Abdallah Nasib must be assessed after going off with a suspected injury during the opening defeat.

Nasib's potential absence could force a change in the three-man backline, opening the door for Saed Al Rousan to step into the rearguard alongside Yazan Al Arab and Mo Abualnadi.

Should the manager opt to maintain his tactical shape, Ihsan Haddad and Mohannad Abu Taha are poised to provide the width from the wing-back positions.

In the engine room, Nizar Al Rashdan and Noor Al Rawabdeh should form a robust central partnership to offer the necessary protection in the middle of the park.

Further forward, Odeh Fakhoury is expected to join the dangerous duo of Olwan and Moussa Al Tamari in a dynamic attacking trident.

This entire outfield unit will set up directly ahead of goalkeeper Yazeed Abu Laila, who is set to start between the sticks once again.

Jordan possible starting lineup:

Abu Laila; Al Rousan, Al Arab, Abualnadi; Haddad, Al Rashdan, Al Rawabdeh, Abu Taha; Fakhoury, Olwan; Tamari

> Click here to see how Algeria could line up against Jordan