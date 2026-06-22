Team News: Jordan vs. Algeria injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Seye Omidiora | 22 Jun 2026 04:00 , Last updated: 22 Jun 2026 04:00

Clashing for the first time in a competitive international, Jordan and Algeria do battle on Monday night (Tuesday morning UK) in World Cup 2026 Group J.

The Chivalrous Ones are seeking a historic first World Cup victory following their 3-1 defeat to Austria on matchday one, when the Fennecs were conversely overcome 3-0 by Argentina.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both sides.

JORDAN

Out: None

Doubtful: Abdallah Nasib (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Abu Laila; Al Rousan, Al Arab, Abualnadi; Haddad, Al Rashdan, Al Rawabdeh, Abu Taha; Fakhoury, Olwan; Tamari

ALGERIA

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Zidane; Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Ait Nouri; Boudaoui, Zerrouki, Bentaleb; Mahrez, Amoura, Maza