World Cup Gameweek 2
Jordan
Jun 23, 2026 4.00am
San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Algeria

Team News: Jordan vs. Algeria injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

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Jordan vs. Algeria injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026
© Iconsport / Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images - BAS CZERWINSKI / ANP

Clashing for the first time in a competitive international, Jordan and Algeria do battle on Monday night (Tuesday morning UK) in World Cup 2026 Group J.

The Chivalrous Ones are seeking a historic first World Cup victory following their 3-1 defeat to Austria on matchday one, when the Fennecs were conversely overcome 3-0 by Argentina.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both sides.

JORDAN vs. ALGERIA

JORDAN

Out: None

Doubtful: Abdallah Nasib (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Abu Laila; Al Rousan, Al Arab, Abualnadi; Haddad, Al Rashdan, Al Rawabdeh, Abu Taha; Fakhoury, Olwan; Tamari

ALGERIA

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Zidane; Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Ait Nouri; Boudaoui, Zerrouki, Bentaleb; Mahrez, Amoura, Maza

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