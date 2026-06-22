Jordan vs. Algeria: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Calum Burrowes | 22 Jun 2026 09:53

Six days after suffering opening World Cup defeats, Jordan and Algeria go head to head at San Francisco's Bay Area Stadium as both nations search for their first points of the tournament in Group J.

Jamal Sellami's side were beaten 3-1 by Austria on their World Cup debut, while Vladimir Petkovic's Algeria were swept aside 3-0 by reigning champions Argentina, with Lionel Messi scoring his first ever World Cup hat trick.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the key details on how to follow the contest.

What time does Jordan vs. Algeria kick off?

The clash between Jordan and Algeria will kick off in the early hours of Tuesday morning at 4:00am (UK Time).

Where is Jordan vs. Algeria being played?

The match will take place at Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The venue, which is home to NFL franchise the San Francisco 49ers, has a capacity of around 68,500 supporters and is one of the host stadiums for the 2026 World Cup.

How to watch Jordan vs. Algeria in the UK

TV channels

The match will be shown live on ITV1.

All 104 matches at this summer's World Cup are being broadcast free to air in the United Kingdom across BBC and ITV.

Online streaming

Supporters can stream the match live via ITVX, which is available across desktops, laptops, smartphones, tablets and smart TVs.

Highlights

Match highlights will be available shortly after full time on BBC iPlayer and ITVX, as well as on the broadcasters' social media accounts and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also carry highlights from every World Cup fixture after agreeing a landmark deal with FIFA.

What is at stake for Jordan and Algeria?

Having both lost their opening matches, Jordan and Algeria know that defeat here would leave their hopes of reaching the knockout stages hanging by a thread.

With Austria and Argentina meeting earlier in the day, there is also a chance that the winner of this fixture could move into second place heading into the final round of group matches.

Ali Olwan's stunning curled strike against Austria was Jordan's first ever World Cup goal, and the nation will now be hoping to secure their first points at football's biggest tournament.

As for Algeria, they sit bottom of Group J on goal difference after Messi's historic hat-trick condemned them to defeat in their opening fixture.

Although they were facing the reigning world champions, the Fennecs will know they must produce a far stronger display if they are to keep their World Cup dreams alive after failing to register a single shot on target and being comprehensively outplayed in Kansas.

> Our full preview of Jordan vs Algeria can be found here