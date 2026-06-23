Tottenham transfer news: Spurs in 'advanced talks' to sign experienced Premier League goalkeeper for free

By Saikat Mandal | 23 Jun 2026 18:33

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Martin Dubravka on a free transfer.

Dubravka initially joined Newcastle United from Sparta Prague in January 2018, with the move later made permanent.

The Slovakian goalkeeper made 179 appearances for the Magpies during a seven-year spell before joining Burnley on a free transfer.

Last season, Dubravka made 35 Premier League appearances for the Clarets, but he is now available on a free transfer and could be set for a surprise move to Tottenham.

Tottenham in advance talks to sign Martin Dubravka?

© Imago / News Images

According to Football London, Spurs are in advanced talks to bring the 37-year-old goalkeeper to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer.

Tottenham are looking to add experience to their goalkeeping department and provide competition and cover for Antonin Kinsky.

First-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is widely expected to leave the club this summer, with several Serie A clubs reportedly interested in signing him.

Spurs also have homegrown goalkeeper Brandon Austin on their books, and he could emerge as a reliable backup option even if Vicario departs.

Tottenham transfer window: More signing are expected

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, Spurs have been highly active in the transfer market, already securing agreements to sign Andrew Robertson and Marcos Senesi on free transfers.

The North London club have also reached a £52m agreement for Jan Paul van Hecke as Roberto De Zerbi looks to overhaul a squad that has underperformed over the past two seasons.

The recruitment drive is expected to continue, with a new midfielder viewed as a top priority, and Spurs have reportedly held talks with Newcastle United over Sandro Tonali, who could cost around £100m.

Spurs could also look to bolster their wing areas this summer, and have been linked with Manchester City's Savinho, although no breakthrough in deal has taken place yet.