World Cup star leaves door open to summer move amid Chelsea, Man United, Spurs transfer links

By Ben Sully | 23 Jun 2026 17:37

Sporting Lisbon defender Maximiliano Araujo has left the door open to a summer move amid reported interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Araujo has made 93 competitive appearances since he joined Sporting from Toluca in the summer of 2024.

The 26-year-old primarily plays as a left-back, but his attacking qualities have seen him play further forward and contribute seven goals and six assists in 47 appearances during the 2025-26 campaign.

Araujo is currently reprsenting Uruguay at the 2026 World Cup, where he has been one of his country's standout performers in what has been an underwhelming campaign up until this point, netting two goals and providing one assist in draws against Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde.

© Imago / IMAGO / DeFodi Images / Alex Gottschalk

Araujo drops transfer hint amid Premier League interest

While his focus may be on the World Cup, Araujo spoke about his club future following Sunday's 2-2 draw against Cape Verde in Miami.

“I am very happy at Sporting, but you never know what will happen,” Araujo told Antena 1 as relayed by Sport Witness.

The Uruguayan's comments seemingly leave the door open to a summer move, which will alert several Premier League clubs.

Last month, it was reported that Chelsea, Man United and Spurs had all sent scouts to watch Araujo in action for Sporting.

At the time, it was stated that Sporting would demand €50m (£43.26m) to sanction a sale, but it remains to be seen whether that asking price has changed, especially following Araujo's impressive performances at the World Cup.

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla, Pressinphoto

Do Premier League trio need to sign Araujo?

Chelsea are in the market for a new left-back after selling Spain international Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid.

An attack-minded defender like Araujo would make sense if Xabi Alonso decides to implement a wing-back system at Stamford Bridge.

Man United are believed to be looking for a new left-back who can challenge Luke Shaw for the starting spot as they look to build a squad that can compete in the Champions League.

In contrast to Chelsea and Man United, there is no real need for Spurs to sign Araujo, given the fact they have already recruited Andy Robertson on a free transfer.

In addition to Robertson, Roberto De Zerbi's squad features Destiny Udogie, Djed Spence and Souza, suggesting that a left-back exit may be more likely than a signing.