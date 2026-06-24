Cape Verde lineup vs. Saudi Arabia: Predicted XI for 2026 World Cup fixture with three players potentially absent

By Matt Law | 24 Jun 2026 17:41 , Last updated: 24 Jun 2026 17:41

Cape Verde could be missing three players for their final group match of the 2026 World Cup against Saudi Arabia on Friday.

The Blue Sharks will definitely be without the services of Sidny Lopes for this match, with the defender picking up a second yellow card of the tournament against Uruguay last time out.

As a result, Joao Paulo could be given the nod at left-back for Cape Verde.

Telmo Arcanjo (hamstring) and Jovane Cabral (knock) need to be assessed before final decisions can be made on their availability for the match.

There are not expected to be any major surprises when it comes to the Cape Verde side for this match, with Gilson Bechimol likely to continue through the middle.

Ryan Mendes is due to make his 100th appearance for the national team in this match, while there will be a 93rd cap for Vozinha between the sticks.

Cape Verde possible starting lineup:

Vozinha; Moreira, Pico, Diney, Paulo; Pina; Mendes, Duarte, Monteiro, Rodrigues; Benchimol

> Click here to see how Saudi Arabia could line up against Cape Verde