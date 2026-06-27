Netherlands vs. Morocco: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of 2026 World Cup clash

By Matt Law | 27 Jun 2026 15:44 , Last updated: 27 Jun 2026 15:45

Netherlands and Morocco will face off on Tuesday, with a position in the last-16 stage of the 2026 World Cup on the line.

Holland finished top of Group F with seven points to sail into the round of 32, while Morocco were the runners-up to Brazil in Group C.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Netherlands and Morocco.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 3

Netherlands wins: 2

Draws: 0

Morocco wins: 1

Netherlands and Morocco have only faced off on three previous occasions, and it is the former that leads the head-to-head record two victories to one.

The first-ever clash between the two sides came in the group stage of the 1994 World Cup, with Netherlands running out 2-1 winners courtesy of goals from Dennis Bergkamp and Bryan Roy.

Netherlands made the quarter-finals of the 1994 World Cup before losing to Brazil.

The other two contests between the two teams have been friendlies, with Morocco recording a 2-1 victory in April 1999, before Netherlands ran out 2-1 winners in May 2017.

No player has scored more than once in this fixture, with Bergkamp and Ruud van Nistelrooy among the nine goalscorers in games between Netherlands and Morocco.

Previous meetings

May 31, 2017: Morocco 1-2 Netherlands (international friendly)

Apr 28, 1999: Netherlands 1-2 Morocco (international friendly)

Jun 29, 1994: Morocco 1-2 Netherlands (World Cup)