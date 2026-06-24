Saudi Arabia lineup vs. Cape Verde: Predicted XI for 2026 World Cup fixture including Mohamed Kanno decision

By Matt Law | 24 Jun 2026 17:41 , Last updated: 24 Jun 2026 17:41

Saudi Arabia head coach Georgios Donis could introduce Mohamed Kanno back into his starting side for Friday's 2026 World Cup contest with Cape Verde.

Kanno was one of Saudi Arabia's most impressive performers in their 1-1 draw with Uruguay, so it came as a surprise when the midfielder dropped out of the XI against Spain.

Saudi Arabia were over-run in midfield during their 4-0 defeat to La Roja, and the expectation is that Kanno will return to the XI for the game with Cape Verde.

Donis could also make a change further forward, with Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat's defensive capabilities potentially earning him a start down the right.

The Green Falcons will once again be looking to captain Salem Al-Dawsari for inspiration, with the 34-year-old again set to sport the captain's armband.

Firas Al-Buraikan has scored 16 times for Saudi Arabia, and the 26-year-old is in line to continue through the middle in this contest.

Saudi Arabia possible starting lineup:

Al-Owais; Abdulhamid, Al-Amri, Al-Tambakti, Lajami, Al-Harbi; Al-Shamat, N Al-Dawsari, Kanno, S Al-Dawsari; Al-Buraikan

> Click here to see how Cape Verde could line up against Saudi Arabia