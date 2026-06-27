Germany vs. Paraguay: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of 2026 World Cup clash

By Matt Law | 27 Jun 2026 15:20 , Last updated: 27 Jun 2026 15:21

Germany and Paraguay will lock horns at the 2026 World Cup on Monday, with a spot in the last-16 stage of the tournament on the line.

DFB-Team topped Group E with six points, while Paraguay's four points were enough to see them qualify for the round of 32 as one of the best third-placed finishers.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Germany and Paraguay ahead of Monday's game.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 2

Germany wins: 1

Draws: 1

Paraguay wins: 0

Germany and Paraguay have locked horns on just two previous occasions, and it is the former that leads the head-to-head, having posted one win to the latter's zero.

The last meeting between the two sides proved to be a friendly in August 2013, and an entertaining match ended in a 3-3 draw.

Germany have previously faced Paraguay at a World Cup, with the pair meeting in the last-16 stage of the 2002 tournament; Oliver Neuville scored the only goal of the match to record a 1-0 victory for DFB-Team, who went on to make the final, losing 2-0 to Brazil.

Previous meetings

Aug 14, 2013: Germany 3-3 Paraguay (international friendly)

Jun 15, 2002: Germany 1-0 Paraguay (World Cup)