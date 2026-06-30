England injury news: Two Thomas Tuchel players ruled out of World Cup round of 32 game against Congo DR

By Lewis Nolan | 30 Jun 2026 20:07

England defenders Reece James and Jarell Quansah have been ruled out of their nation's World Cup clash with Congo DR on Wednesday.

The Three Lions advanced into the round of 32 as Group L winners, beating Panama 2-0 on June 27 thanks to goals from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane.

Right-back Reece James was unavailable for that match due to a hamstring problem, with boss Thomas Tuchel opting to deploy centre-back Quansah on the right side of defence.

However, the Bayer Leverkusen man was taken off the pitch in the second half due to an ankle injury, forcing the head coach to bring on Djed Spence in his place.

Both James and Quansah have now been ruled out of England's match against Congo DR on Wednesday, leaving Spence as the only natural option for right-back.

© Iconsport / PA Images

England team news vs. Congo DR: Can Djed Spence make an impact?

Spence's selection is likely to be straightforward, but he was subject of significant criticism from Tuchel when he played against Ghana in matchweek two of the group stage.

The full-back can struggle to make an impact in the final third, with his limited technical quality a hindrance to the winger ahead of him.

It would be surprising if Spence was the difference between elimination and progression, but the fact he is set to be selected highlights a concerning gap in Tuchel's squad.

Tino Livramento's injury prior to the start of the tournament ruled him out of the World Cup, and while he would not have been a starter, his attacking qualities would have made him a suitable backup to James.

Subsequent injuries to James and Quansah have left England threadbare at right-back, and perhaps it would have been better if the Three Lions boss had taken another offensive option like Trent Alexander-Arnold with him to North America.

"Djed... Djed... DJED!" ?



Thomas Tuchel was not happy with Spence during England's 0-0 draw with Ghana pic.twitter.com/mgnZR0sADj — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 23, 2026

Will England beat Congo DR in World Cup round of 32?

Tuchel will be expected to guide his side beyond Congo DR, who are ranked 41st by FIFA, but the Three Lions should not underestimate their opponents.

England have encountered difficulties against teams that choose to defend deep, with Ghana and Panama proving stubborn to unlock.

Congo DR managed to hold Portugal to a 1-1 stalemate on June 17, while they only suffered a 1-0 defeat against Colombia on June 24.

England will rightly be seen as favourites, but Wednesday's game could be uncomfortable viewing for supporters.