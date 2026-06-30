World Cup
Belgium
Jul 1, 2026 9.00pm
Seattle Stadium
Senegal

Team News: Belgium vs. Senegal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

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Belgium vs. Senegal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / Bildbyran

Belgium and Senegal meet at Seattle Stadium on Wednesday evening in a Round of 32 showdown at the 2026 World Cup. 

Belgium topped Group G with five points, claimed one win and two draws, including a decisive 5-1 victory over New Zealand, while Senegal progressed as third-place finishers after a dramatic 5-0 triumph over Iraq. 

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations ahead of Wednesday’s knockout clash.

BELGIUM vs. SENEGAL

BELGIUM

Out:

Doubtful: Zeno Debast (Leg)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Castagne, Theate, Mechele, De Cuyper; Vanaken, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; De Ketelaere

SENEGAL

Out: Edouard Mendy (Knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Diaw; Jakobs, Seck, Niakhate, Diatta; Camara, Gueye, Diarra; Mane, Jackson, Sarr

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