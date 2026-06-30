Wednesday's World Cup predictions and previews including England vs. DR Congo

By Darren Plant | 01 Jul 2026 00:00

Today's World Cup 2026 predictions includes England's showdown with DR Congo, and a contest between Belgium and Senegal.

© Iconsport / PA Images

As rush hour hits in England, commuters will hastily head home to watch the Three Lions in action against Congo DR, in their World Cup 2026 last-32 match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Thomas Tuchel's men finished first in Group L - without completely silencing all of the doubters - while their African foes qualified as the highest-ranked third-placed nation.

We say: England 2-0 DR Congo

DR Congo have demonstrated tactical flexibility and defensive ruggedness at the World Cup so far, only shipping once to both Colombia and Portugal with their five-man defensive wall.

A glut of England goals is surely off the cards as a result, but Kane and Bellingham need just one moment to make their world-class quality show, and the Three Lions have our backing to keep the dream alive.

> Click here to read our full match preview of England vs. DR Congo, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Group winners Belgium face a stern test when Senegal arrive at the Seattle Stadium on Wednesday evening in the round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Rudi Garcia’s side recovered from a slow start to top their group but have shown inconsistency throughout, while the Lions of Teranga come through as one of the best third-placed sides.

We say: Belgium 2-0 Senegal

Belgium’s superior firepower across the pitch should ultimately prove the difference, with De Bruyne pulling the strings in midfield, Sarr and Mane likely to be the key threats Courtois and his defence must deal with throughout.

Senegal’s defensive fragility exposed against both France and Norway is a concern that Belgium’s creative midfield is well-equipped to exploit, and despite the Lions of Teranga showing they can score goals in their last game, Garcia’s side are backed to edge a competitive match and advance to the round of 16.

> Click here to read our full match preview of Belgium vs. Senegal, including team news and predicted lineups