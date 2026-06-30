France 3-0 Sweden player ratings: Brilliant Mbappe leads emphatic France to next round of World Cup

By Calum Burrowes | 01 Jul 2026 00:11 , Last updated: 01 Jul 2026 00:23

France set up a Round-of-16 encounter with Paraguay after a highly impressive 3-0 win over Sweden, highlighting their status as one of the teams to beat in the tournament.

The win over Graham Potter’s Swedish side got underway after Kylian Mbappé’s solo effort finally opened the scoring, a dazzling first-half display that left many wondering how France had not scored earlier.

The French started the second period as they ended the first, with Bradley Barcola’s thumping strike doubling their lead after a silky Michael Olise assist.

Olise was on hand again soon after, delivering a defence-splitting pass that allowed Mbappe to double his tally and move level with Lionel Messi in the race for the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot.

Didier Deschamps, back in the dugout after missing the previous match against Norway following the death of his mother, looks intent on guiding France to a third World Cup final since taking over in 2012.

Here, Sports Mole provides player ratings from France's 3-0 victory over Sweden.

France player ratings vs. Sweden:

© Imago

GOALKEEPER

Mike Maignan - 6/10

The AC Milan shot-stopper was rarely tested thanks to France’s dominance and enjoyed a relatively quiet evening.

An early effort from Alexander Isak was dealt with comfortably, but otherwise Maignan was largely a spectator.

DEFENCE

Jules Kounde - 7/10

Dayot Upamecano - 7/10

William Saliba - 6/10

Lucas Digne - 6/10

Once 3-0 up, France sat back more and allowed a bit more Swedish pressure.

However, the back line held strong and were solid in dealing with any danger.

MIDFIELD

Aurélien Tchouameni - 7/10

Adrien Rabiot - 6/10

The pair in midfield controlled the tempo comfortably and did what they had to do without being tested too hard throughout the 90 minutes.

ATTACK

Ousmane Dembele - 7/10

The Paris Saint-Germain forward had a quieter game compared to his attacking counterparts but still looked solid when going forward and came close to scoring early on after his effort was fired just over.

Michael Olise - 9/10

As ever, the Bayern Munich forward was electric throughout and came within inches of producing one of the standout World Cup moments of the tournament so far.

An audacious overhead kick from just outside the box crashed back off the post, with Ousmane Dembélé unable to keep the rebound down as it flew over.

Although he should have scored shortly after the second hydration break, his two assists on either side of that moment still capped off a dazzling attacking performance that Sweden simply could not live with.

Bradley Barcola - 8/10

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe was at full throttle from the opening whistle, repeatedly tearing through the Swedish back line and going agonisingly close before finally breaking the deadlock.

He had a goal ruled out for offside, struck the woodwork, and still found time to produce his 17th World Cup goal just before half-time to give France the lead.

The forward remained relentless after the break, adding a second in ruthless fashion to underline his authority on the match and book France’s place in the next round against Paraguay.

SUBSTITUTES

Malo Gusto - 6/10

Desire Doue - 6/10

Theo Hernandez - 6/10

Rayan Cherki - 6/10

Jean-Philippe Mateta - 6/10

None of the substitutes came on needing to make an impact with the game already effectively settled by the time the changes were made. Malo Gusto and Desire Doue were tidy in possession when called upon, keeping things simple and showing good control in the closing stages.

Sweden player ratings vs. France:

© Imago

GOALKEEPER

Jacob Widell Zetterstrom - 7/10

The Derby County goalkeeper was one of the few Swedish players who can feel they came out of the match with credit. Despite conceding three goals, he made several important saves to keep the scoreline from becoming far more damaging.

DEFENCE

Daniel Svensson - 5/10

Gustaf Lagerbielke - 5/10

Victor Lindelof - 6/10

Gabriel Gudmundsson - 5/10

Sweden’s back line was consistently under pressure and struggled too cope with the pace and movement of Frances attacking unit.

They were dragged out of position too easily and gave away space in dangerous areas far too often.

MIDFIELD

Anthony Elanga - 5/10

Lucas Bergvall - 7/10

Yasin Ayari - 7/10

Elliot Stroud - 6/10

The four in midfield struggled to control possession too often and made it easier for France to infiltrate in behind.

A couple of neat passes from Anthony Elanga briefly unsettled Deschamps’ side, but France already looked comfortably in control and had one eye on the next round by that stage.

ATTACK

Viktor Gyokeres - 5/10

Alexander Isak - 5/10

Sweden’s attacking threat was largely contained, with both forwards isolated for long spells.

An effort from outside the box in the opening few minutes was as good as it got for Sweden.

The Alexander Isak effort was comfortably saved, and he struggled to make an impact up front alongside a quiet Viktor Gyokeres.

SUBSTITUTES

Besfort Zeneli - 6/10

Taha Abdi Ali - 5/10

Mattias Svanberg - N/A

Benjamin Nygren - N/A

Gustaf Nilsson - N/A

The changes did little to shift the momentum of the match, with France already in full control by the time the substitutions were made. Zeneli showed some energy in midfield and tried to press higher up the pitch but Sweden were unable to build any meaningful spells of possession