France vs. Sweden: Is Michael Olise the best player at World Cup 2026 after 3-0 win takes Les Bleus into round of 16?

By Anthony Nolan | 01 Jul 2026 01:58

France secured their place in the round of 16 at World Cup 2026 in impressive fashion on Tuesday night, thrashing Sweden 3-0 in their round of 32 tie at MetLife Stadium.

Didier Deschamps returned to Les Bleus' dugout after time away from the squad for personal reasons, and his team met him with a brilliant performance that will have opponents looking on in fear.

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe was at the heart of the action once again, scoring twice, but he was arguably upstaged by Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, who delivered two assists.

Here, after France's win over Sweden, Sports Mole considers whether Olise is the best player at the World Cup, and takes a look at Les Bleus' chances of lifting the trophy.

Is France's Michael Olise the best player at World Cup 2026?

© Iconsport / Scott Rausenberger, ZUMA Press Wire

It was already established heading into the World Cup that France boasted an exceptional amount of talent in their squad, but it was widely accepted that Mbappe would be the star man for Deschamps.

However, after registering five assists across four games so far, Olise - a generally unassuming character - has positioned himself as the face of his national team.

The Bayern forward was the provider for Bradley Barcola's strike just after half time, sliding the Paris Saint-Germain winger in behind the Sweden defence with a brilliant through ball, and put Mbappe clear with a similar pass for his second of the day.

Olise came close to bagging a goal for himself on a number of occasions, hitting the post with an audacious acrobatic effort in the first half, and missing a one-on-one in the second, but that did little to take the shine off his performance.

Olise's two assists on Tuesday have put him level with Diego Maradona (five) in second place for most assists at a single World Cup, and just one more will see him go level with the tally from Pele's 1970 campaign (six) - the most ever.

Given that France will be overwhelming favourites up against Paraguay in the round of 16, the 24-year-old is likely to have at least two more games to equal and break the assist record, and doing so could serve as a marker to set him apart as the best player in the world.

A golden generation does not guarantee World Cup success

© Imago / APL, Allstar Picture Library Ltd

France seem unstoppable at the moment, with their immense squad in full flow, but as many national teams can testify, a 'golden generation' does not always lead to success.

The most prominent example of a golden generation gone awry in recent years is Belgium, who had the likes of Eden Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois, Romelu Lukaku, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertongen in the same XI on numerous occasions.

The Red Devils failed to deliver on their promise, missing out on every trophy up for grabs in the mid-to-late 2010s, and fans look back on the years wondering what exactly went wrong.

In a similar vein, England famously had Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes and Frank Lampard in the centre of the park, with the likes of John Terry and Rio Ferdinand at the back, and Wayne Rooney up top, yet still fell short of silverware.

This summer, France's front four of Mbappe, Olise, Ballon d'Or holder Ousmane Dembele and PSG star Barcola is undoubtedly the strongest group of attackers at the World Cup, while the rest of the squad are top-level players in their own right.

However, Les Bleus seem to relish the weight of expectation on their shoulders, and if they feel any pressure from beyond their camp, then they are excellent at hiding it.

France are more than just their star attackers at World Cup 2026

© Imago / APL

Deschamps's side are the top scorers at World Cup 2026 with 13 goals, and the firepower up front provided by their star names is difficult to overlook.

That being said, France's strength extends far beyond this summer's headline-grabbing players, a fact that is best highlighted by the fact that they have conceded just twice so far.

Such defensive resilience has been underpinned by Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni's showings as the anchor in the centre of the park, not to mention a centre-back pairing of Arsenal's William Saliba and Bayern's Dayot Upamecano.

Looking to the bench on Tuesday, it would be fair to say that the options available to Deschamps would likely make the first XI of any other side at the World Cup.

Desire Doue is among the most talented young players in Europe, and he was brought on late in the game for Dembele, while Rayan Cherki - who was Manchester City's key creative outlet last season - was introduced with five minutes to go.

To drive the point home further, PSG's Warren Zaire-Emery, who dominated Liverpool in the 2025-26 Champions League quarter-finals, has not yet taken to the pitch in North America.

That embarrassment of riches, and the fluidity with which they play, makes France the favourites to win the World Cup over rivals such as Argentina, Spain and England.