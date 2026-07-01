Man United transfer news: Red Devils in five-team Premier League 'battle' for Jarrod Bowen signature

By Matt Law | 01 Jul 2026 08:54

Manchester United are reportedly among five Premier League clubs considering making a move for West Ham United attacker Jarrod Bowen during this summer's transfer window.

The Hammers have agreed an £85m sale of Mateus Fernandes to Tottenham Hotspur, and more notable players will leave the London club this summer following their relegation to the Championship.

Crysencio Summerville is another expected to move on, while West Ham will find it difficult to keep hold of Aaron Wan‑Bissaka and Jean-Clair Todibo ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

There is also speculation surrounding the future of club captain Bowen.

According to The Guardian, Man United are monitoring the Englishman, who has another four years left to run on his contract at the London Stadium.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea among Bowen 'suitors'

The report claims that Liverpool, Chelsea, Everton and Aston Villa are also keeping a close eye on the developments surrounding the ex-Hull City attacker.

Big-money exits for Fernandes and Summerville would place West Ham in a stronger position to keep hold of Bowen, but the forward will want to continue playing Premier League football.

Bowen scored 11 goals and registered 12 assists in 42 appearances for West Ham last season, including nine goals and 11 assists in 38 Premier League matches.

In total, the 29-year-old has represented the Hammers on 280 occasions, scoring 85 goals and registering 63 assists in the process.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Should Man United move for Bowen this summer?

It is no secret that Man United want to boost their attack this summer, and Bowen could be the perfect addition to the Red Devils squad, depending on how much money he would cost.

Bowen would provide an alternative option in the wide areas, while he is also capable of operating through the middle, providing support for Benjamin Sesko next term.

The Englishman will not come cheap even though West Ham have been relegated, but bringing in the attacker is a deal that Man United should pursue given his experience and track record in England's top flight.