'Why are you putting Arsenal on the table?' — World Cup winner confronts Jurgen Klopp over set-piece comments

By Axel Clody | 01 Jul 2026 05:48

Germany's early elimination from the World Cup continues to generate debate beyond what happened on the pitch. Following the penalty shootout defeat to Paraguay in the last 32, a controversial disallowed goal opened up a discussion that has extended well beyond the match officials' decisions.

The episode took a fresh turn after Emmanuel Petit publicly criticised Jurgen Klopp over a comparison the former Liverpool boss made during the broadcast of the match.

Klopp, who was working as a pundit for German broadcaster MagentaTV, challenged the decision to rule out Jonathan Tah's extra-time goal and brought Arsenal into the argument to support his case.

The comparison, however, did not sit well with Petit, the former Gunners midfielder and World Cup winner with France, who dismissed the attempt to drag the Premier League champions into a World Cup refereeing debate.

© Iconsport / MAURICE VAN STEEN / ANP

Klopp uses Arsenal as an example and sparks a row

The controversy originated during extra time in the last-32 clash in Boston. From a corner, Tah found the net and appeared to have given Germany the lead. The goal, however, was reviewed by VAR, which identified a foul by Waldemar Anton on goalkeeper Orlando Gill at the start of the set-piece routine. After the review, the referee disallowed the goal, a decision that kept the score level until the penalty shootout, which Paraguay won.

Furious with the decision, Klopp argued that the contact on the goalkeeper should not have been sufficient to rule out the German goal. To make his case, he pointed to Arsenal, the side that became renowned last season for their outstanding record from set pieces.

'If the goal is illegal, then Arsenal will not be English champions,' Klopp said. 'They have scored 60 per cent of their goals that way. We win the game when the ball goes in. So, of course, this is brutal.'

The comparison quickly gained traction, primarily because it linked a World Cup incident to a club that was not even involved in the competition. More importantly, it opened up a wider discussion about the differing refereeing standards applied at international tournaments and in domestic leagues.

© Imago / Sportimage

Petit fires back and highlights the difference between competitions

It was precisely that point that Petit was keen to emphasise in his response to Klopp. The former midfielder expressed surprise at the comparison and insisted that Arsenal should not have been placed at the centre of a discussion about a specific World Cup incident.

'Why are you putting Arsenal on the table?' Petit asked during an appearance on talkSPORT's World Cup Breakfast programme. 'We are talking about the World Cup. Because I have no idea, no clue why he links what happened yesterday with Arsenal.'

Petit then expanded on his argument, noting that international matches operate under a different dynamic to the weekly rhythm of the Premier League. In his view, it makes no sense to use English football's standards as a benchmark for evaluating a decision taken at a tournament run by FIFA.

'The rules during the World Cup, international games, are not exactly what you can expect of English games,' he added. 'Referees here in the Premier League are not the same as when you come into the World Cup or European competition.'

Petit's comments reinforce a recurring debate in international football: the lack of uniformity in the interpretation of the laws of the game across different competitions.

Although the rules themselves are the same, the intensity of contact permitted, particularly at set pieces, tends to vary depending on the profile of the officiating team and the guidelines adopted by each tournament.