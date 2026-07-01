Tottenham make USA World Cup star 'priority' transfer target amid Chelsea, PSG competition

By Ben Sully | 01 Jul 2026 01:28 , Last updated: 01 Jul 2026 01:42

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing USA forward Folarin Balogun from Ligue 1 side Monaco.

After narrowly avoiding relegation last term, Spurs are working to significantly improve their squad to fight in the top half of the Premier League table next term.

Spurs have already splashed out £52m to sign Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Roberto De Zerbi's side also recruited centre-back Marcos Senesi, left-back Andy Robertson and goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on free transfers.

Tottenham now appear to be looking at strengthening in other positions, including a central midfielder and a striker.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Spurs identify Balogun as top striker target

They are continuing to pursue a deal for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, while they are in the race to sign an Arsenal academy product in their search for a new centre-forward.

According to journalist Santi Aouna, Tottenham have made Monaco's Balogun their priority striker target.

Spurs seemingly view Balogun as someone who can compete with Dominic Solanke and Richarlison for the number nine spot.

That said, it is possible that Richarlison could leave this summer, which would only strengthen Spurs' need to bring in another forward, although they face competition in their pursuit of Balogun.

Tottenham's London rivals, Chelsea, are understood to be among his potential suitors, while he is also 'appreciated' by Champions League winners PSG.

© Iconsport / Newspix

Why is Balogun attracting significant interest?

Balogun has evidently impressed with his performances at Monaco, where he scored 19 goals in 43 competitive games last term.

In fact, he netted in eight consecutive Ligue 1 games from February 21 to April 19, helping his side secure Conference League qualification.

Balogun has since gone on to register three goal contributions in two World Cup appearances for Mauricio Pochettino's USA side.

After being rested in the USA's final group game, Balogun is set to return to the starting lineup for Thursday's Round of 32 clash against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The striker could drive up his asking price if he continues to perform for the World Cup co-hosts in the knockout rounds.