Tottenham transfer news: Cody Gakpo stance 'revealed' as Roberto De Zerbi considers £60m alternative

By Ben Knapton | 12 Jul 2026 09:16

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly learned that Liverpool are not opening the door to a Cody Gakpo sale just yet.

Spurs are believed to have a strong interest in Gakpo, whose Liverpool future is being called into question after a portion of fans turned on him during the 2025-26 season.

The Dutchman's season was far from terrible, as he managed nine goals and six assists from 52 matches in all tournaments, and he is soon to return from a standout World Cup with the Netherlands.

Gakpo scored three goals and set up one more as Oranje lost to Morocco in the last 32, and he remains under contract at Liverpool until the summer of 2030.

However, with Rio Ngumoha bursting onto the scene and Liverpool also in pursuit of Bradley Barcola and Yan Diomande, some supporters would only be too happy to see Gakpo depart.

Liverpool 'yet to open door' to Cody Gakpo sale amid Tottenham interest

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Fabrizio Romano has now poured cold water on those suggestions, though, stating that Liverpool are not minded to lose Gakpo and Tottenham are aware of their stance.

The former PSV Eindhoven man is understood to be a 'desire' of Spurs', but as Liverpool are holding firm on their stance, Tottenham are prioritising other targets.

Gakpo was a favourite of Arne Slot in the 2025-26 season, starting 32 of Liverpool's 38 Premier League matches, although he only made five Champions League appearances from the first whistle.

However, the 27-year-old is now under pressure to prove himself to new manager Andoni Iraola in pre-season, which for Liverpool begins with a friendly match against Sunderland in Nashville on July 25.

Gakpo has registered a total of 50 goals and 23 assists in 180 appearances for Liverpool since his £35.8m arrival from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023.

Who could Tottenham sign instead of Cody Gakpo?

© Imago / Every Second Media

With the Gakpo door closed for the time being, Tottenham's other prime wide target is understood to be Manchester City and Brazil starlet Savinho.

The 22-year-old fell behind Rayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku in the Etihad pecking order last season, and Romano adds that he is target "one, two and three" for Tottenham due to their long-standing interest.

Reports last month claimed that Tottenham were ready to make a £60m move for Savinho, who is open to leaving Man City due to frustrations over a lack of opportunities.

However, as Spurs have focused on reinforcing their midfield and defence so far this summer, the Savinho trail went cold, but the Lilywhites could soon reignite their pursuit.