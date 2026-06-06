Tottenham transfer news: £50m attacker 'ready' to move to London as Man City consider sale

By Saikat Mandal | 06 Jun 2026 17:39

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing a move for Manchester City winger Savinho after securing a deal to sign Andrew Robertson on a free transfer.

Spurs are expected to undergo a significant rebuild under Roberto De Zerbi after narrowly avoiding relegation last season, and strengthening the attacking department has emerged as one of the club's key priorities.

The North London outfit were keen on Savinho last summer, only for Pep Guardiola to convince the Brazilian that he remained an important part of Manchester City's long-term plans.

However, the landscape has changed considerably in the past 12 months, with the arrival of Antoine Semenyo pushing Savinho further down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium.

Savinho fancies move to Tottenham?

© Imago / Every Second Media

According to The Mirror, Savinho is open to a move to North London, leaving Tottenham with the task of reaching an agreement with Manchester City.

The Brazilian has reportedly grown frustrated by his lack of regular opportunities, although injuries and fierce competition for places have also contributed to his limited involvement.

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Savinho was attracted by Tottenham's project last summer, and the 22-year-old is understood to have retained that enthusiasm despite the club's difficult campaign.

Personal terms are therefore unlikely to present a major obstacle should Spurs decide to accelerate their pursuit in the coming weeks.

Savinho remains contracted to Manchester City until 2030, but a fee in the region of £50m is thought to be enough to tempt the Premier League giants into negotiations.

Xavi Simons teased Tottenham fans with recent post

© Imago

Newcastle United are also credited with an interest in the winger, although Tottenham are currently viewed as the frontrunners in the race for his signature.

Speculation surrounding Savinho's future intensified recently when Xavi Simons shared an old photograph of the pair together on social media while continuing his recovery from the anterior cruciate ligament injury that ruled him out of the World Cup.

The two attackers enjoyed a close relationship during their time together at PSV Eindhoven, and Tottenham supporters were quick to interpret the post as a potential hint towards a future reunion.

Tottenham are also believed to have reached an agreement in principle for Argentina defender Marcos Senesi, while Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke remains another player of interest as De Zerbi's rebuild gathers momentum.