West Ham transfer news: Crysencio Summerville asking price revealed amid interest from ‘very keen’ Serie A duo

By Oliver Thomas | 06 Jun 2026 19:30 , Last updated: 06 Jun 2026 19:33

Serie A duo Napoli and AC Milan have discovered the asking price of West Ham United attacker Crysencio Summerville, according to a report.

The 24-year-old is currently away with the Netherlands preparing for the 2026 World Cup, but speculation over his future at club level is rife.

West Ham were relegated from the Premier League last month after finishing 18th in the table and several first-team players, including Summerville, have since been linked with an exit.

The winger experienced a slow start to life at the London Stadium following his £25m arrival from Leeds United in August 2024, but he impressed under the tutelage of Nuno Espirito Santo in the 2025-26 season, despite suffering relegation.

He scored seven goals and provided five assists in 34 appearances across all competitions this term, netting six of those goals in seven games between January and February.

Summerville is under contract with the East London club until the summer of 2029, but his sale could help the Hammers achieve their target of generating £150m to improve the club’s financial situation.

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Napoli, Milan to battle for Summerville this summer

According to TEAMtalk, managerless duo Napoli and AC Milan have emerged as two of the most determined suitors for Summerville, with both Italian sides said to be ‘very keen’ to secure his services this summer.

The report adds that Milan, in particular, have made ‘concrete enquiries’ and are pushing hard to bring the Dutchman to San Siro.

Milan’s growing interest in Summerville comes at a time when star attacker Rafael Leao is increasingly likely to leave this summer after expressing his desire to pursue a fresh challenge in a new league.

Napoli seemingly boast an advantage in the race for Summerville, though, as they can offer Champions League football after finishing second in the Serie A table, six points and three places above fifth-placed Milan, who must settle for Europa League football.

Gli Azzurri are said to have had scouts closely monitoring Summerville throughout this season and they remain hopeful of beating Milan or any other potential suitors to his signature.

It is claimed that West Ham are resigned to losing Summerville this summer, but they will demand a fee of £35m, a figure Milan would be prepared to pay.