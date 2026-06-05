Mateus Fernandes: Man United 'discover' West Ham's asking price for 21-year-old midfielder

By Ben Sully | 05 Jun 2026 10:08 , Last updated: 05 Jun 2026 10:11

West Ham United have reportedly placed an £80m asking price on Manchester United target Mateus Fernandes.

The 21-year-old arrived in a £38m deal from Southampton last summer after the Saints dropped down to the Championship.

Unfortunately for Fernandes, he experienced the same fate with the Hammers, although he was one of the standout performers in a difficult Premier League campaign.

Fernandes started 35 of his 36 Premier League matches, scoring three goals and providing four assists.

The Portuguese midfielder is set to move on this summer, with West Ham needing to raise £150m following their relegation.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Man United learn Fernandes asking price

Man United have been mentioned as one of Fernandes' many potential suitors, along with Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool.

According to The Athletic, West Ham are planning to demand £80m to part ways with Fernandes this summer.

The Hammers will be keen to maximise Fernandes' value, especially as Southampton will take 15% of any sale.

The report claims that West Ham have not received any approaches, although Man United remain interested in a potential move.

© Imago / IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Why are Man United searching for midfield reinforcements?

Man United are planning to make two midfield signings ahead of Michael Carrick's first season as the club's permanent head coach.

That is because Casemiro will officially become a free agent this summer, while there is uncertainty surrounding Manuel Ugarte's future at the club.

The Red Devils already have a deal in place to sign Brazilian midfielder Ederson from Serie A side Atalanta.

Ederson is expected to complete the transfer before Man United return for pre-season training in early July.

Man United have also been linked with a number of other midfield targets, including Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba, Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni and Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson.

However, Man City are leading the race for Anderson despite recently failing with their opening offer.