Elliot Anderson latest: Man City receive response to 'opening offer' for Nottingham Forest star

By Ben Sully | 04 Jun 2026 00:37

Manchester City have reportedly failed with their first bid for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson.

The Citizens are keen to bolster their squad ahead of what is expected to be Enzo Maresca's first season in charge.

The former Chelsea boss is in line to take over the reins at the Etihad Stadium after Pep Guardiola decided to call time on his 10-year tenure.

Anderson features high on Man City's transfer shortlist, with the Citizens leading local rivals Manchester United in the race for the Forest star.

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Man City submit first Anderson transfer offer

According to The Athletic, Man City have now stepped up their interest with a formal transfer offer.

Forest have rejected Man City's first proposal, although the report stops short of disclosing the key details of the transfer bid.

Despite suffering a setback, the Citizens remain in the hunt for Anderson's signature and could decide to return with a fresh offer.

From Forest's perspective, they are in a relatively strong negotiating position, with Anderson under contract until the summer of 2029.

The Tricky Trees are expected to base their valuation of the transfers of Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice in recent years, meaning they will demand in excess of £100m to part ways with the 23-year-old.

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Why are Man City pursuing Anderson deal?

Man City currently have a number of midfield options in their squad, including Rodri, Nico Gonzalez, Tijjani Reijnders and Mateo Kovacic.

However, it is an area that could do with a refresh, especially as Nico and Reijnders could leave if a suitable offer arrives after struggling to establish themselves in the starting lineup.

Rodri remains a key figure at the Etihad Stadium, but faces an uncertain future amid interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Anderson may come at a high cost, but having made over 119 Premier League appearances, he is a ready-made signing that would be able to hit the ground running.

Not only has he developed a reputation as one of the Premier League's standout midfielders, but Anderson is also seen as a key part of Thomas Tuchel's England squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup.