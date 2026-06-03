Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool warned as Lille demand huge fee for Matias Fernandez-Pardo

By Axel Clody | 03 Jun 2026 08:53

Matias Fernandez-Pardo, called up to the Belgium squad for the World Cup, is not expected to remain at Lille this summer, with the French club seeking a blockbuster fee for their forward.

In their latest edition, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that a battle between Manchester United and Manchester City is expected to take place over the Lille attacker during the upcoming transfer window. Following a successful campaign with the Ligue 1 third-place finishers — eight goals and seven assists in 41 matches — the forward earned a call-up to the national team for the World Cup.

Young, at 21, and versatile — capable of operating on either flank or through the middle — the Belgian is attracting interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs, and not only the two Manchester sides.

© Imago / Photo News / Tomas Sisk

Lille demand far more than the initial £34 million valuation

According to journalist Sebastien Denis of Foot Mercato, the Lille forward is also being tracked by Liverpool, as well as Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. Last April, Nicolo Schira reported interest from Cesc Fabregas's Como, who have qualified for next season's Champions League.

All interested parties will need to spend a significant sum to convince Lille, however. While Sacha Tavolieri recently suggested an asking price of approximately £34 million (€40 million), Foot Mercato reports that the Ligue 1 club are in fact seeking £60 million (€70 million) — some £26 million more than originally indicated.

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin

Could the Champions League persuade Fernandez-Pardo to stay at Lille?

Whether the Belgian actually wants to leave remains far from certain. At Manchester United, Manchester City, Bayern Munich or Liverpool, the attacker would not necessarily be the first-choice option up front, and the ferocity of the competition for places could convince him to extend his Lille adventure for at least one more season. Particularly since staying in northern France would guarantee him Champions League football as an established starter.

Under contract until June 2029, the newly capped international arrived at Lille in 2024 from Genk for approximately £10 million (€11.5 million). At Lille, the number seven has continued to develop and could further his progression under manager Davide Ancelotti next season — unless the Lille hierarchy force his departure following an offer too good to refuse. And £60 million certainly looks like one.